Premier League sets summer transfer record 11 days before window shuts
Total spending on transfers in the top flight has reached a record sum after Leeds completed a deal for Noah Okafor
The Premier League’s total expenditure during the summer transfer window has reached a record £2.37bn after Leeds completed the £18m signing of Noah Okafor from AC Milan.
Data from FootballTransfers.com shows that top-flight clubs have already surpassed the previous record of £2.36bn – which was set in 2023 – and have already spent over 12 per cent more than last summer, when the total was ‘just’ £1.97bn.
And with 11 days until the window closes and some potentially huge deals still to be signed, the league is on course to surpass the £2.5bn mark after deadline day on 1 September.
Premier League spending dwarves that of Europe’s other leagues, with the league’s clubs spending more on transfers this summer than all of Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and La Liga teams combined, according to the BBC. Serie A has the second-highest spend at the time of writing, with a total of £783m as of 18 August.
Champions Liverpool have headlined Premier League spending, with the Reds completing over £200m worth of deals including spending £69m on Hugo Ekitike and a move for Florian Wirtz that could become a British record of £116m if all add-ons are met.
In addition, the Reds saw a bid worth £110m for Alexander Isak turned down earlier this month. Elsewhere, Manchester United paid up to £73.7m for Benjamin Sesko and up to £71m for Bryan Mbeumo, while Arsenal are on the verge of a £67.5m deal for Eberechi Eze.
Six clubs have broken their own transfer records this summer, with Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Brentford, Burnley and Sunderland joining Liverpool in paying a record sum for a player.
Plenty of Europe’s top clubs have been active in the market too, with Atletico Madrid having spent over £150m and clubs including Juventus and bayer Leverkusen surpassing the £100m mark. The biggest signing outside of the Premier League was Bayern Munich’s capture of Luis Diaz from Liverpool, in a deal worth £65.5m.
For British clubs, the transfer window closes on 1 September at 7pm, with big names including Isak, Alejandro Garnacho, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Nicolas Jackson all potentially moving before the deadline.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments