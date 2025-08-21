Premier League sets summer transfer record 11 days before window shuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League’s total expenditure during the summer transfer window has reached a record £2.37bn after Leeds completed the £18m signing of Noah Okafor from AC Milan.

Data from FootballTransfers.com shows that top-flight clubs have already surpassed the previous record of £2.36bn – which was set in 2023 – and have already spent over 12 per cent more than last summer, when the total was ‘just’ £1.97bn.

And with 11 days until the window closes and some potentially huge deals still to be signed, the league is on course to surpass the £2.5bn mark after deadline day on 1 September.

Premier League spending dwarves that of Europe’s other leagues, with the league’s clubs spending more on transfers this summer than all of Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and La Liga teams combined, according to the BBC. Serie A has the second-highest spend at the time of writing, with a total of £783m as of 18 August.

Champions Liverpool have headlined Premier League spending, with the Reds completing over £200m worth of deals including spending £69m on Hugo Ekitike and a move for Florian Wirtz that could become a British record of £116m if all add-ons are met.

In addition, the Reds saw a bid worth £110m for Alexander Isak turned down earlier this month. Elsewhere, Manchester United paid up to £73.7m for Benjamin Sesko and up to £71m for Bryan Mbeumo, while Arsenal are on the verge of a £67.5m deal for Eberechi Eze.

Six clubs have broken their own transfer records this summer, with Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Brentford, Burnley and Sunderland joining Liverpool in paying a record sum for a player.

Plenty of Europe’s top clubs have been active in the market too, with Atletico Madrid having spent over £150m and clubs including Juventus and bayer Leverkusen surpassing the £100m mark. The biggest signing outside of the Premier League was Bayern Munich’s capture of Luis Diaz from Liverpool, in a deal worth £65.5m.

For British clubs, the transfer window closes on 1 September at 7pm, with big names including Isak, Alejandro Garnacho, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Nicolas Jackson all potentially moving before the deadline.