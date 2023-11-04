Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

✕ Close Newcastle such a tough place to go and win- Arteta

Newcastle host Arsenal in the Premier League this evening in what looks set to be the latest chapter in the growing rivalry between the teams.

Newcastle and Arsenal both finished in the top four last season after playing out a couple of tense clashes during the campaign. Eddie Howe’s side held the Gunners to a 0-0 draw at the Emirates in January as Mikel Arteta fumed over time-wasting tactics, before Arsenal flipped the script with a 2-0 win at St James’ Park in May.

Arsenal travel to the north east looking to go above rivals Tottenham in the Premier League table, as Arteta’s side aim to bounce back from Wednesday night’s defeat to West Ham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle are riding high after their 3-0 win at Old Trafford in the same competition, and will look to close the gap to the top four after a mixed start to the campaign. The Magpies also face the balancing act of playing Arsenal before travelling to Borussia Dortmund in a key Champions League clash on Tuesday evening.

