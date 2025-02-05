Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Team news and line-ups from Carabao Cup semi-final as hosts target Wembley
Eddie Howe’s men hold a two-goal lead after winning the first leg at the Emirates Stadium
Newcastle United host Arsenal in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final when the teams clash at St. James’ Park this evening.
Eddie Howe’s men triumphed 2-0 in the first leg in an impressive victory away from home with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon scoring either side of half-time to give the Magpies a decent aggregate lead heading into this match. However, Newcastle have lost two of their last three matches and come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat at home versus Fulham. This slight dip in form may be concerning as they face a confident Arsenal side.
Mikel Arteta’s men defeated Manchester City 5-1 in their last outing extending their unbeaten run to six games. They are staying in touch with Liverpool in the Premier League title race and will bring a determined focus to overturn the deficit.
Follow all the action from St. James’ Park with our live blog below:
Newcastle's early team news
For Newcastle, the only long-term absentees are Harvey Barnes and Jamaal Lascelles. Callum Wilson could make a return to the squad after a longer lay-off.
Joelinton could be another doubt after coming off against Fulham with a knee problem, with Joe Willock in line to replace him as he did at the weekend.
Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with coverage getting underway at 7pm. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.
When is Newcastle vs Arsenal?
The Carabao Cup semi-final fixture will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 5 February.
Newcastle vs Arsenal
Newcastle face Arsenal in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie with the hosts looking to make the final of this competition for the second time in three seasons.
The Magpies are hoping for another chance to end their 70-year trophy drought, having lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the Wembley showpiece in 2023.
And they are well-positioned to make the final, having beaten the Gunners 2-0 at the Emirates last month.
Mikel Arteta’s side are in a buoyant mood after demolishing Manchester City 5-1 at the weekend, but while Eddie Howe’s men lost to Fulham recently, they tend to be far more impressive at home, and will be spurred on by a raucous St James’ Park crowd.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup action as Newcastle United host Arsenal.
The Magpies hold a 2-0 lead on aggregate ahead of this second leg and are 90 minutes away from a place at Wembley.
Eddie Howe’s team are desperate to win some silverware and will planned to defend their lead against Mikel Arteta’s high-flying Gunners.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
