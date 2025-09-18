Is Newcastle v Barcelona on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 18 September 2025 07:05 BST
Newcastle United return to the Champions League and welcome European giants Barcelona to St James’ Park in a blockbuster opening game of their campaign.

It’s been 22 years since Newcastle last faced Barcelona in the Champions League, following Faustino Asprilla’s hat-trick in a memorable first meeting in 1997.

Eddie Howe’s side qualified for the Champions League for the second time in three years last season and they will hope for a longer run in Europe this time around.

Two years ago, the Magpies sensationally defeated Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park but were ultimately knocked out of the ‘group of death’.

A change in format could work in Newcastle’s favour, but Spanish champions and last season’s semi-finalists Barcelona is another tough start for Howe’s side.

When is Newcastle v Barcelona?

The Champions League tie will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 18 September at St James’ Park, Newcastle.

How can I watch it?

Newcastle v Barcelona will be shown live on TNT Sports and Discovery+, with coverage getting underway from 7pm.

What is the team news?

Nick Woltemade could start for Newcastle after marking his debut with the winning goal against Wolves on Saturday. New signging Yoane Wissa has been ruled out until October due to a knee injury, while Jacob Ramsey is also unavailable. Anthony Gordon is available despite his Premier League suspension.

Barcelona will be without star forward Lamine Yamal, who is sidelined with a groin injury but Frenkie de Jong is available. Marc Andre ter Stegen, Gavi and Alejandro Balde are out. Marcus Rashford returns to England with Barcelona and could start alongside Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in attack.

Possible line-ups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

Barcelona XI: Joan Garcia; Kounde, Eric García, Cubarsi, Martin; Casado, Pedri, Fermin; Raphinha, Lewandowsk, Rashford

Odds

Newcastle to win - 6/4

Draw - 13/5

Barcelona to win - 13/8

