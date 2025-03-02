Newcastle vs Brighton LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups with Alexander Isak a doubt for fifth-round tie
Newcastle are bidding to make the quarter-finals for a second year running, while Brighton exited the competition at this point last season
Newcastle face Brighton in the fifth round of the FA Cup as both sides look to take a step closer to a place at Wembley.
Newcastle have the chance to end a 70-year trophy drought when they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on 16 March, but the Magpies will also fancy their chances in this competition, with an edition that appears as open as any in recent years. While their hopes of Champions League qualification were dented by defeat to Arne Slot’s league leaders in midweek, news that Alexander Isak’s injury is not thought to be a long-term issue is welcome for Eddie Howe.
Brighton were knocked out at this stage a year ago but arrive here in fine fettle, bouncing back from a 7-0 drubbing against Nottingham Forest with four successive strong wins. Fabian Hurzeler’s side have already beaten Newcastle once on their own patch this season - do the same today and a last eight berth will be theirs.
Follow all the latest from St James’ Park with our live blog below:
Team news
Newcastle will hope to welcome back Alexander Isak after he missed the loss to Liverpool, while Sven Botman and Joelinton could both be in line for a return at the weekend (though Joelinton is more likely to be sidelined for another week or so).
Callum Wilson will be assessed after coming off against Liverpool, though it is believed he will be fine.
Is Newcastle vs Brighton on TV?
When is Newcastle vs Brighton?
The match is scheduled to kick off at 1.45pm GMT on Sunday, 2 March at St James’ Park in Newcastle.
How can I watch the match?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 12.45pm. Subscribers can also watch online via ITVX.
Newcastle vs Brighton LIVE
Newcastle United take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup today, with both sides vying for a place in the quarter-finals as they look to end respective trophy droughts.
While much has been made of Newcastle’s 70-year drought since winning this competition in 1955, Brighton have never won a major trophy, having been losing finalists in 1983.
And neither side will be letting up today, with the tournament having opened up after early exits for both Liverpool and Arsenal.
Eddie Howe’s side enter the match having already booked a place in the Carabao Cup final this season, while Brighton have improved in recent weeks and find themselves firmly in the race for European football alongside the Magpies.
Newcastle vs Brighton LIVE
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s FA Cup fifth round match between Newcastle and Brighton.
Both sides are vying for a place in the quarter-finals and with some big clubs having already exited the competition, this could be the year when one of the non-big six clubs wins the famous trophy.
Newcastle are looking to end a 70-year trophy drought this season, while Brighton have never won the FA Cup.
We’ll have all the latest build-up and updates from St James Park right here.
