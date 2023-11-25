St. James’ Park, home of Newcastle United Football Club (Getty Images)

Newcastle take on Chelsea in the big clash of the 3pm kick offs. Eddie Howe’s injury-stricken side hope to close the gap on the top four as they kick off a busy schedule that involves Champions League action during the week.

A 2-0 loss to Bournemouth last time out shocked the system but Howe will be hoping to respond positively and draw on the crowd at St. James’ Park to upset the Blues this afternoon.

For their part, Chelsea are starting to gel under Mauricio Pochettino. That was evident in their 4-4 draw against Man City just before the international break. The London side are starting to click in front of goal with Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling providing the threat up top.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.