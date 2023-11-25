Newcastle vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League score and latest goal updates
Follow all the action from St. James' Park
Newcastle take on Chelsea in the big clash of the 3pm kick offs. Eddie Howe’s injury-stricken side hope to close the gap on the top four as they kick off a busy schedule that involves Champions League action during the week.
A 2-0 loss to Bournemouth last time out shocked the system but Howe will be hoping to respond positively and draw on the crowd at St. James’ Park to upset the Blues this afternoon.
For their part, Chelsea are starting to gel under Mauricio Pochettino. That was evident in their 4-4 draw against Man City just before the international break. The London side are starting to click in front of goal with Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling providing the threat up top.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Newcastle United vs Chelsea
GREAT SAVE! Chelsea work it wonderfully upfield from a goal-kick and it's swept out to James in space on the right. He plays a one-two with Palmer before teeing up Fernandez, but his first-time shot is tipped wide by Pope.
Newcastle United vs Chelsea
Almiron is starting to impose himself down the right, and he drives at Cucurella before dropping a shoulder to curl a cross into the far post. Isak is caught on his heels though and can't reach it.
Newcastle United vs Chelsea
It's a brilliant tackle from Schar to stop Palmer in his tracks, and Newcastle are back on the attack. Almiron clips in a cross which is swiped at by Badiashile, and luckily for him, Joelinton can't control the ball when it bounces off him.
Newcastle United vs Chelsea
WHAT A CHANCE! Silva trips over the ball, giving away a needless corner to Newcastle. It's a superb cross from Trippier as it's whipped to Joelinton, who has a free header at the far post. He gets his angles all wrong though, thumping his header wide.
Newcastle United vs Chelsea
Chelsea want to try this game on its head as quickly as they can here as Sterling pushes forward down the left once more. He cuts inside before curling his effort on goal, but it's a comfortable save for Pope down the middle.
Newcastle United vs Chelsea
Goal Raheem Shaquille Sterling
Newcastle United vs Chelsea
Joelinton goes down and isn't happy when he doesn't get a free-kick. The Brazilian and Gordon are both trying to make a case to the referee, but they're told to get on with the game.
Newcastle United vs Chelsea
Yellow Card Kieran John Trippier
Newcastle United vs Chelsea
It's better from Chelsea here as they enjoy a patient spell of possession. It's all in front of Newcastle, but after a frantic couple of minutes, the Blues are happy to just try and find their rhythm.
Newcastle United vs Chelsea
Chelsea just can't get out at the moment as Trippier gets a second attempt to swing it in. Cucurella only clears as far as Miley but recovers quickly to step in front of Miley's shot from just inside the box.
