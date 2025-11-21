Eddie Howe provides triple injury boost for Newcastle ahead of Man City test
Newcastle start the weekend just two points above the relegation zone as they play host to Manchester City
Eddie Howe is hopeful he will be able to welcome back three key players from injury for Newcastle’s stern test against Manchester City.
The Magpies’ poor start to the season looked at risk of being exacerbated further by injuries when Nick Pope and Anthony Gordon were withdrawn from England duty for the international break just gone, nursing a concussion and a hip problem respectively.
However, Howe has allayed fears of a long-term issue with both being at least in contention for the Man City visit.
"Anthony Gordon is very close,” he said. “He's worked well during the break and he's touch and go for the game. We'll make a very late decision.
“Nick Pope has trained and there's no problems there."
The Newcastle boss also spoke positively on a potential return for Tino Livramento, who has been sidelined for eight weeks with a knee ligament injury.
"He's very close,” he added, indicating Livramento could make the matchday squad for Saturday’s game. “He's trained in the international break which is great to see. He's such an important player for us and it's great to have him back training with the group.
“He's done a lot of work. He's been very, very good professionally with how he's dealt with the injury and the work he's done with the physios so I'd say he's in good shape."
Newcastle remain without summer sighing Yoane Wissa, who is yet to make his debut from the club following his £55m move from Brentford.
"He's working well. He's not back training with us yet but he's close,” Howe confirmed.
"He's working with the sports science team and almost entering a pre-season with them currently. He's done a lot of work, he's looked good and looked better with every session.
"He's close to training with us but before he gets to there it's difficult to give you a return date.”
