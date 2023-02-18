Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Newcastle host Liverpool this evening in a crucial meeting in the Premier League’s top four race.

Newcastle have been in the Champions League spots for most of the season and the 2-1 defeat they suffered at Anfield in August remains their only loss of the Premier League campaign so far.

But Eddie Howe’s side have hit a tough run of form following three consecutive draws, which has given some hope to the chasing pack.

Liverpool will look to back up their win over Everton on Monday and Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have a game in hand over Newcastle, with a victory at St James’ Park.

Here’s everything you need to know.

But how can fans watch and when is the match kicking off? Here's all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, 18 February at St James Park.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available for fans to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

For Newcastle, Joe Willock is expected to be out with injury but Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin are set to be fit and available. Bruno Guimaraes is still suspended.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could welcome back Virgil van Dijk from injury. But Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara are all still injured.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Almiron, Longstaff, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin, Isak, Gordon

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Odds

Newcastle - 6/4

Draw - 12/5

Liverpool - 7/4

Prediction

Liverpool have had a bumpy season and while Newcastle have not had a perfect campaign they should be able to beat Jurgen Klopp's side. Newcastle have the home advantage and can turn the screw on Liverpool's form. Newcastle 2-1 Liverpool