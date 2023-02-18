Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newcastle take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday and a win for Eddie Howe's side would close the gap on the top three.

Newcastle have enjoyed renewed form this season and are fourth, five points behind Manchester United. They have hit a slight bump recently though with three straight draws in the Premier League - the last time they won a league game was 15 January when they played Fulham, the team coming away with a 1-0 win.

Howe will want to stop dropping points, especially with Tottenham just two points behind them in fifth. A top-four spot will be in Newcastle's ambitions this campaign after such a bright first half to the season.

Liverpool will meanwhile hope to back up their 2-0 win over Everton on Monday with another victory that would close the gap on the Champions League places. A defeat for Jurgen Klopp’s side will surely rule out any chance they have of a top-four finish.

But how can fans watch the game and where is it being played? Here's all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, 18 February at St James Park.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available for fans to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

For Newcastle, Joe Willock is expected to be out with injury but Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin are set to be fit and available. Bruno Guimaraes is still suspended.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are set to welcome back Virgil van Dijk from injury but Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara are all still injured.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Almiron, Longstaff, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Gordon

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Prediction

Liverpool have had a bumpy season and while Newcastle have not had a perfect campaign they should be able to beat Jurgen Klopp’s side. Newcastle have the home advantage and can turn the screw on Liverpool’s form. Newcastle 2-1 Liverpool