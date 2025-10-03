Eddie Howe provides Tino Livramento and Yoane Wissa updates as Newcastle’s injury woes continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle have endured an injury-blighted start to the season and while one major player faces a further setback, manager Eddie Howe confirmed on Friday that Tino Livramento will return sooner than feared.

The 22-year-old was taken off on a stretcher after landing awkwardly after an aerial duel in the Magpies’ 2-1 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

He covered his face with his hands after yet another injury in what has been a stop-start careeer.

The 22-year-old spent a year out of action at previous club Southampton after an ACL rupture and there had been fears of a repeat, but Howe said his return timeline was better than initially expected after he avoided a serious tear, only injuring knee ligaments.

“He went to see a specialist a couple of days ago as the scan initially looked better than we thought it was,” Howe said.

“He has confirmed it is looking like an eight-week injury, which is a blow given our schedule, but it is looking better than what we initially feared.”

Veteran Kieran Trippier will deputise, with Howe adding: “That is the beauty of the squad and the strength of the squad we have, which will make a difference for us. We have real depth in the strength of the defensive areas.

“Losing Tino is a big blow for us with his athleticism and quality, but I have spoken many times about the role Kieran plays and his experience and quality he brings to the squad.”

While the Livramento news is welcome, Howe also said that summer signing Yoane Wissa, who was initially expected to return in October, will be out for an extra two weeks at least.

The former Brentford striker suffered a knee injury on international duty with DR Congo last month and will remain on the sidelines until at least November after an additional check.

“Yoane saw a specialist again yesterday for a check-up on his knee. We probably think now it’ll be eight weeks rather than six. No recurrence or problem, just slightly longer,” Howe said.

Newcastle sit 15th in the league after just one victory in six games.

“We've got a few clicks to go but I will always be saying that regardless of how well we are playing,” Howe added. “We are finding our rhythm, we are a new team and any change takes time to absorb but I am confident we can continue to get better.”