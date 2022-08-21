✕ Close Guardiola confirms no plans to rest players ahead of World Cup

Follow live updates as Newcastle host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to extend their winning start to the season. The champions have opened with impressive victories over West Ham and Bournemouth, scoring six goals without reply. Erling Haaland got off the mark on his Premier League debut but was denied in the 4-0 win against Bournemouth last weekend, so will be looking to put down another marker early in his City career.

City face a confident and optimistic Newcastle side whose season under Eddie Howe has started off with a home victory against Nottingham Forest and a draw at Brighton. Nick Pope was key to extending their unbeaten start in securing the 0-0 draw on the south coast and the goalkeeper is set for another busy afternoon against City, who will look to match Arsenal and join Mikel Arteta’s side at the top of the table by making it three wins out of three.

Follow live updates from Newcastle vs Manchester City below, following the conclusion of Leeds vs Cheslea: