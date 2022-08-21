Newcastle vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Newcastle vs Manchester City live score and game updates as Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland face Eddie Howe’s side
Follow live updates as Newcastle host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to extend their winning start to the season. The champions have opened with impressive victories over West Ham and Bournemouth, scoring six goals without reply. Erling Haaland got off the mark on his Premier League debut but was denied in the 4-0 win against Bournemouth last weekend, so will be looking to put down another marker early in his City career.
City face a confident and optimistic Newcastle side whose season under Eddie Howe has started off with a home victory against Nottingham Forest and a draw at Brighton. Nick Pope was key to extending their unbeaten start in securing the 0-0 draw on the south coast and the goalkeeper is set for another busy afternoon against City, who will look to match Arsenal and join Mikel Arteta’s side at the top of the table by making it three wins out of three.
Follow live updates from Newcastle vs Manchester City below, following the conclusion of Leeds vs Cheslea:
58’ - Leeds 2-0 Chelsea
Tyler Adams hits an absolute rocket from range which looks like it might smash the net into pieces if it hit it, but there’s a big block in the way and it results in a counter up the other end - Gallagher eventually curls one just wide of the post via a deflection. The corner isn’t of much use though and we’re approaching the hour mark with Leeds still two clear.
54’ - Leeds 2-0 Chelsea
Chelsea certainly having more of the ball in this half and their right flank is the focal point for a lot of the build-up action.
Aaronson leads another counter for Leeds and it initially looks like they can have a three-on-one, but the opportunity is wasted as the move slows down.
James then crosses deep toward Harrison but it’s Loftus-Cheek who makes a brilliant recovery run to put him off.
50’ - Leeds 2-0 Chelsea
A good early opening for Chelsea as Loftus-Cheek and Gallagher work an opening, Mount eventually tees up Cucurella...but the Spaniard can only sky a right-footed effort.
Rodrigo then bursts behind Koulibaly initially, but the defender gets back quickly to block the shot and concede a corner.
Chelsea defend this one in about three different attempts and Sterling breaks down the wing before freeing Mount - Koch blocks his shot.
46’ - Leeds 2-0 Chelsea
Here we go again then - second half underway.
No changes for either team but Chelsea have gone to a four at the back. Reece James on the right, Loftus-Cheek alongside Jorginho in midfield and Gallagher slightly ahead of them at the outset of this half.
Premier League half-time scores
Leeds 2-0 Chelsea
Dreamland for Jesse Marsch and his troops. Brendan Aaronson has been brilliant, terrorising Kalidou Koulibaly and, for the goal, Edouard Mendy. Rodrigo quickly headed in a second after a free-kick.
West Ham 0-1 Brighton
Alexis Mac Allister buried a penalty low to the keeper’s left to give Brighton the lead at the London Stadium after the Hammers’ newest signing was booked in conceding the foul for the spot kick.
45’ - Leeds 2-0 Chelsea
Two minutes added on. Sterling takes on two but there’s another there to block him. Loftus-Cheek and James try to combine down the right, but it’s overrun and out of play.
Perhaps we’ll see James pushed to wing-back at some stage of the second half. Gallagher has been fine, but not able to control matters, in the centre of the park here - maybe Loftus-Cheek will get that role. Havertz hasn’t been much involved either.
Aaronson goes for goal from range but it’s wildly ambitious, easy for Mendy to take. There’s the whistle and it’s a great first half for the hosts!
44’ - Leeds 2-0 Chelsea
Final moments of the half. Mendy opts to kick clear first time as the ball is passed back to him, to loud and ironic cheers and jeers from the home support.
Gallagher and Marc Roca clash heads in midfield and will need a moment for some treatment.
They’re both back up and fine to continue but Leeds survive a couple of set-pieces from Chelsea in the attacking half and it looks like they’ll be well clear at the break now.
40’ - Leeds 2-0 Chelsea
Loftus-Cheek drives to the byline and cuts it back with the ball reaching Cucurella - but the wing-back scuffs a really poor effort wide of the near post on the run. That’s probably the best opening Chelsea have had other than those two Sterling curlers from the edge of the box, one wide and one in but offside.
Thomas Tuchel is rather fuming on the touchline.
GOAL! 37’ - Leeds 2-0 Chelsea
Great delivery, perfect header! Harrison swings a great ball in from the left on the free-kick and Rodrigo beats Dan James in the air, flicking a deft effort past Mendy and right into the far corner.
His fourth goal of the campaign and it’s 2-0 to Leeds with about eight minutes to go before the break.
They did lead 2-0 against Southampton last week at half-time, of course, so no overly-early celebrations just yet!
36’ - Leeds 1-0 Chelsea
The volume inside Elland Road has gone up about eight notches. First Koulibaly is adjudged to have committed another foul and the howls demand a second yellow card for him - no says the ref, but he has a word.
Then Sterling takes down Aaronson who is having a great first half, a few yards outside the edge of the box. Yellow for Sterling, danger for Chelsea...
