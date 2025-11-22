Newcastle vs Man City live: Pep Guardiola eager to pile pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal
Manchester City can close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to one point
Manchester City will look to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal as they make the trip to an out-of-sorts Newcastle side.
Pep Guardiola’s men ensured they kept pace with the high-flying Gunners going into the international break, comfortably dispatching defending champions Liverpool with ease to stay within four points of top spot.
They now have the chance to pile extra pressure on Mikel Arteta going into the North London derby tomorrow, with Arsenal already fearing the tide could be beginning to turn against them after star centre-back Gabriel was injured on Brazil duty.
The Magpies stand in their way but Eddie Howe will need a much improved display from his side if they are to overcome City. With four losses in their last six, Newcastle went into the weekend just two points above the relegation zone.
Follow all the action from St James’s Park in our live blog below:
Erling Haaland backed to beat Shearer 100-goal record on Toon hero’s home turf
Pep Guardiola hopes to see Manchester City striker Erling Haaland break Alan Shearer’s record as the fastest man to reach 100 Premier League goals on the former England captain’s old St James’ Park stomping ground this weekend.
“It would be good because that means he’s scored goals!” Guardiola said.
“Alan Shearer has been so far the greatest top scorer in this league and whatever happens with Erling in his career here, Alan Shearer will still be top (for) his quality to score goals.”
The Spaniard added: “You don’t have to know mathematics to realise that if he (Haaland) stays a long, long time and continues this average, he will be close to Harry Kane and close to Alan Shearer, that’s for sure. But I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, to be honest.”
Predicted line-ups
Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon
Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Gonzalez; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland
Manchester City team news
Rodri is expected to miss out for the visitors after a setback in his own return from a lengthy layoff.
Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic is set to undergo surgery on a persistent Achilles injury and will be out for some time.
Newcastle team news
Dan Burn will miss out after being sent off against Brentford, while Nick Pope was also forced off in the same game after enduring a concussion.
Pope joined Anthony Gordon in being withdrawn from England duty due to injury but Howe has confirmed they are in contention to feature.
Tino Livramento could also make a long-awaited comeback to the matchday squad after recovering from a knee ligament injury.
Is Newcastle vs Manchester City on TV?
Newcastle host Manchester City at St James’ Park on Saturday 22 November, with kick-off at 5.30pm.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, as well as streaming service Sky Go. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Good afternoon
Hello there and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester City’s trip to Newcastle in the Premier League!
Pep Guardiola’s men have a great opportunity to pile some extra pressure on league leaders Arsenal going into tomorrow’s North London derby and could reduce their lead at the top to just one point by the end of the night.
Newcastle will hope to thwart the Citizens but will need to snap out of a poor run of form that has seen them drop towards the bottom three.
Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news and action from St James’s Park!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments