Newcastle vs Man City predicted lineups and team news for Premier League fixture
Newcastle vs Man City live stream, match odds and everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture
Pep Guardiola’s champions take on Newcastle on Sunday afternoon as Manchester City look to continue their perfect start of the season.
Their title defence looks promising after Liverpool’s two draws so far.
City added left-back Sergio Gomez midweek from Anderlecht, while the Magpies appear to be active in the market still.
After winning 4-0 at St James’ Park last season, City will be confident of another away win.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.
When is Newcastle United vs Man City?
The match will kick off at 16:30pm on Sunday 21 August at St James’ Park.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 16:00 BST. Customers can stream the match live on the Sky Go app.
What is the team news?
Federico Fernandez has a calf problem and has missed both games so far, but is gradually approaching a first-team return. Ryan Fraser is a doubt after a back spasm ruled him out against Brighton, while it is the same issue Emil Krafth is currently dealing with, although scans have come back clear on the latter. Jonjo Shelvey is out for 12 weeks with a hamstring injury.
Aymeric Laporte is still recovering from knee surgery but is nearing a return. Kalvin Phillips missed the Bournemouth match with a “niggle” and could factor into Pep Guardiola’s thinking. Casey Palmer is a doubt after missing the Bournemouth match with a “knock to his foot”.
Predicted line-ups
Newcastle United XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, C Wilson, Saint-Maximin
Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Haaland, Grealish
Odds
Newcastle United: 15/2
Draw: 17/4
Man City: 1/3
Prediction
City will have to endure spells of pressure as the hosts enjoy the positive atmosphere surrounding St James’ Park right now, but the extra quality will show in the end. Newcastle United 1-3 Man City
