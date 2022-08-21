Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City travel to Newcastle this afternoon hoping to remain perfect in their Premier League title defence.

With Erling Haaland kept quiet, Kevin De Bruyne shone as City hammered Bournemouth last weekend.

While Newcastle have also enjoyed a fine start to the season with a clean sheet and a point at Brighton ensuring an unbeaten start.

Eddie Howe will hope for an improvement on last season’s contests against the Cityzens, with 5-0 and 4-0 losses.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When is Newcastle United vs Man City?

The match will kick off at 16:30pm on Sunday 21 August at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 16:00 BST. Customers can stream the match live on the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Federico Fernandez has a calf problem and has missed both games so far, but is gradually approaching a first-team return. Ryan Fraser is a doubt after a back spasm ruled him out against Brighton, while it is the same issue Emil Krafth is currently dealing with, although scans have come back clear on the latter. Jonjo Shelvey is out for 12 weeks with a hamstring injury.

Aymeric Laporte is still recovering from knee surgery but is nearing a return. Kalvin Phillips missed the Bournemouth match with a “niggle” and could factor into Pep Guardiola’s thinking. Casey Palmer is a doubt after missing the Bournemouth match with a “knock to his foot”.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle United XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, C Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

Newcastle United: 15/2

Draw: 17/4

Man City: 1/3

Prediction

City will have to endure spells of pressure as the hosts enjoy the positive atmosphere surrounding St James’ Park right now, but the extra quality will show in the end. Newcastle United 1-3 Man City