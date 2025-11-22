Is Newcastle v Man City on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City can close the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to just one point with victory over Newcastle on Saturday.

The November international break came at the best possible time for the Magpies, who slumped to back-to-back league defeats to strugglers West Ham and mid-table Brentford in their final two matches.

City meanwhile recovered from their early-season dip and now resemble something close to their imperious best, having beaten reigning champions Liverpool 3-0 before the break. Talismanic striker Erling Haaland has shown no sign of decline either, helping Norway reach next year’s World Cup with 16 goals in eight qualifiers.

Pep Guardiola’s men have an indifferent away record this season, however, with two wins from their first five games on the road, but will still be heavy favourites to resume their domestic campaign where they left off and pile more pressure on Newcastle.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Newcastle vs Manchester City?

Newcastle host Manchester City at St James’ Park on Saturday 22 November, with kick-off at 5.30pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, as well as streaming service Sky Go. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Dan Burn will miss out after being sent off against Brentford, while Nick Pope was also forced off in the same game after enduring a concussion. Pope joined Anthony Gordon in being withdrawn from England duty due to injury but Howe has confirmed they are in contention to feature. Tino Livramento could also make a long-awaited comeback to the matchday squad after recovering from a knee ligament injury.

For the visitors, Rodri is expected to miss out after a setback in his own return from a lengthy layoff, while Mateo Kovacic is set to undergo surgery on a persistent Achilles injury and will be out for some time.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Gonzalez; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland