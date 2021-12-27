Is Newcastle vs Manchester United on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

All you need to know about the top-flight game

Alex Pattle
Monday 27 December 2021 08:21
Comments
Rangnick leads Manchester United training before Young Boys match

Newcastle United’s relegation battle continues on Monday night as Manchester United visit St James’ Park.

Newcastle came into this gameweek second-bottom in the Premier League table, having been thrashed 4-0 by Man City in their most recent outing to suffer a third straight loss.

Meanwhile, Man United have looked more organised since Ralf Rangnick arrived as interim manager, securing two narrow victories and a draw.

However, this evening’s visitors have not taken to the pitch in more than two weeks due to Covid-related fixture postponements, having also closed their training ground for a short period until early last week.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monday night’s game.

Recommended

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 27 December.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

It will also stream live on the SkyGo app and the broadcaster’s website.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani could return from injury for Man United, though the match may come slightly too soon for Paul Pogba. Victor Lindelof could be set for a return, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt.

Meanwhile, Newcastle defenders Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett remain long-term absentees. Isaac Hayden is suspended after a yellow card accumulation.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Dubravka, Murphy, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Fraser, Wilson.

Man United: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Odds

Newcastle: 7/1

Draw: 4/1

Man United: 6/13

Recommended

Prediction

Man United to demonstrate signs of progress under Rangnick to seal a fairly comfortable win. Newcastle 0-2 Man United.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in