Is Newcastle vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Newcastle United will look to further their chances of a top-five finish as they face struggling Manchester United.

With a trophy already in their cabinet, Eddie Howe, who will miss this game after illness, and his side will now hope to convert a good recent run into a push for a Champions League place with the Premier League guaranteed five spots in next season’s competition.

While they may be languishing in the table, the visitors could yet end up in the top tier of Europe next season, too, with their Europa League quarter-final against Lyon finely poised after the first leg.

Ruben Amorim can perhaps afford to shift the focus to that continental campaign with any ambitions of a high league finish long gone.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Newcastle vs Manchester United?

Newcastle vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 13 April at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 4pm BST. A live stream will be available to subscribers via Sky Go.

Team news

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will miss the game after being hospitalised this week. Newcastle will make a late decision on the availability of Anthony Gordon, who suffered an injury while on England duty and has been serving a suspension. Joe Willock is still out after a concussion, joining Lewis Hall, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles on the sidelines.

Kobbie Mainoo returned off the bench against Lyon for Manchester United, though Ruben Amorim has suggested he will be cautious with the young midfielder as he gets over injury. Luke Shaw is also being brought back slowly after his latest issue, but Matthijs de Ligt and Toby Collyer did not travel to France and look set to miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Barnes.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Mount, Dorgu; Garnacho, Zirkzee, Fernandes.

Odds

Newcastle win 4/6

Draw 10/3

Manchester United win 4/1

