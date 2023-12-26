Bruno Guimaraes arrives at the stadium for Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest (REUTERS)

Newcastle United host Nottingham Forest to kick off the Premier League’s Boxing Day action.

Eddie Howe’s side, still struggling with injuries, hope to bounce back from a damaging loss to Luton, while new Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a first win in charge after being upset by Bournemouth last time out.

"Luton played well. It was always going to be a difficult game for us, a tough place to come,” said Howe after defeat at Kenilworth Road. We switched off from a corner and ultimately it cost us the game. [There are] no excuses from our side, just on the day we weren't where we needed to be to win the game."

