Newcastle United host Nottingham Forest to kick off the Premier League’s Boxing Day action.
Eddie Howe’s side, still struggling with injuries, hope to bounce back from a damaging loss to Luton, while new Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a first win in charge after being upset by Bournemouth last time out.
"Luton played well. It was always going to be a difficult game for us, a tough place to come,” said Howe after defeat at Kenilworth Road. We switched off from a corner and ultimately it cost us the game. [There are] no excuses from our side, just on the day we weren't where we needed to be to win the game."
Follow all the updates from the Premier League's festive schedule, plus team news and all live action from St James' Park below
Despite their recent struggles, Newcastle will be buoyed by their form on home soil. Indeed, the Magpies have won each of their last seven Premier League games at St James' Park.
As for Forest, new boss Nuno Espirito Santo makes six alterations from the defeat to Bournemouth in his first match at the helm. Three of those are in defence with Aina, Niakhate and Montiel all coming into the starting XI. There are also recalls for Danilo, Sangare and Hudson-Odoi. Williams, Yates, Mangala and Origi drop to the bench, while Willy Boly misses out through suspension and Harry Toffolo is also absent.
Eddie Howe makes two changes from Newcastle's defeat at Luton last weekend. Botman makes his first Premier League start since September as he replaces the injured Jamaal Lascelles in the heart of defence, while Isak is preferred to Wilson up front. Having missed the trip to Kenilworth Road with a hamstring problem, Joelinton is back among the Magpies' substitutes.
SUBS: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Neco Williams, Joe Worrall, Nuno Tavares, Orel Mangala, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ryan Yates, Nicolas Dominguez, Divock Origi.
NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; Ola Aina, Murillo, Moussa Niakhate, Gonzalo Montiel; Danilo, Ibrahim Sangare; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga; Chris Wood.
SUBS: Loris Karius, Paul Dummett, Lewis Hall, Emil Krafth, Alex Murphy, Tino Livramento, Matt Ritchie, Joelinton, Callum Wilson.
NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Lewis Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon.
St James' Park is the venue for a showdown between two teams struggling for form. Seventh-place Newcastle have lost five of their last six matches across all competitions while Forest, who are 17th in the Premier League, are without a win in seven.
Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.
