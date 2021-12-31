Southampton vs Newcastle postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries in Magpies’ squad

The match becomes the 18th Premier League fixture to be postponed due to Covid-19 this month

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 31 December 2021 13:10
The Premier League fixture between Southampton and Newcastle on Sunday has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Magpies’ squad, it has been confirmed.

It is the second consecutive Newcastle fixture to be called off after their match against Everton, scheduled to be played on Thursday, was also postponed.

In a statement on Friday, Newcastle said: “In accordance with protocol, the Magpies submitted a separate request to the Premier League to postpone the trip to the south coast, and this has been approved by the Premier League board.”

The Premier League added: “Newcastle continue to have ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries that led to their match against Everton being called off earlier this week.

“The board accepted the postponement application as the club do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper).”

Newcastle, who have not said how many Covid-19 there are in the first-team squad, are 19th in the Premier League table and drew 1-1 with Manchester United on Monday December 27.

Eddie Howe’s side lost key forwards Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin to injuries during the match at St James’ Park and the Newcastle manager revealed the injury crisis at the club following the game.

Norwich’s match against Leicester, scheduled to be played on Saturday, has also been postponed from this weekend’s fixture schedule due to Covid-19.

It brings the total of Premier League matches to be postponed this month up to 18 as Covid cases continue to hit top-flight squads.

