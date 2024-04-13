Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newcastle United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to St James’ Park in the weekend’s early kick-off in the Premier League.

The Magpies face a Spurs team that has recently moved into the top four as they continue to hunt for a guaranteed Champions League spot. Ange Postecoglou’s side sit on 60 points, level on points with fifth-placed Villa but with one game in hand.

Eddie Howe’s side meanwhile, have struggled to replicate last season’s form and are languishing in eighth as they hunt a return to European competition next season. Nevertheless, they’re only two points of sixth-placed Manchester United, even if a return to the Champions League is pretty much off the cards.

Both sides have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five Premier League games, though Newcastle’s extensive injury list may well have tipped the game in Spurs’ favour.

In any case, Tottenham will be eager to pick up three points ahead of a run of five games that will see them face Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City before the end of the season.

Here's everything you need to know about the match

When is it?

Newcastle vs Tottenham kicks off at 12.30pm BST on 13 April 2024 at St. James’ Park, Newcastle.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, which subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and website. Coverage will begin at 11am BST.

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, which subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and website. Coverage will begin at 11am BST.

Team news

Joe Willock is the latest addition to the Newcastle injury list. The Magpies have one of the league’s worst injury records, with Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton, Sven Botman, Matt Targett and Tino Livramento all out. Sandro Tonali is of course still suspended.

For the visitors, striker Richarlison missed their last match against Nottingham Forest, and will be assessed ahead of this game. Fraser Forster, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon all remain on the sidelines.

Predicted line ups

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Maddison, Werner; Son.

Odds

Newcastle - 7/4

Draw - 3/1

Tottenham - 11/8



Prediction

Tottenham might be slight favourites given both sides’ recent form and Newcastle’s extensive injury list, but any trip to St James’ Park has become a tough one in recent seasons. Nevertheless, expect the London side to edge a tight game. Newcastle 1-2 Tottenham.