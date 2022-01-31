Newcastle transfer news and rumours: Jesse Lingard, Hugo Ekitike, Matt Targett and Dan Burn latest
Newcastle completed the signing of Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes for £40m on Sunday and are out to add more players to their squad on transfer deadline day
Newcastle United are pursuing a raft of transfers on deadline day as Edie Howe aims to bolster his squad in an effort to stay in the Premier League.
Newcastle have been active during this January window following a Saudi-led buyout of the club earlier this season which has swollen the transfer budget. Jesse Lingard is top of the shopping list but Manchester United have put a high price-tag on any loan deal and time is running out for Newcastle to secure his services, especially given the sheer number of deals the club are working on.
Stade Reims have accepted a bid for teenage forward Hugo Ekitike, reported to worth £25m rising to £33m in add-on fees, but the striker is reportedly unsure about the move. The France Under-20 forward has eight goals this season from 18 Ligue 1 appearances, and has been tipped to have a big future in the game.
Matt Targett could also be on his way to St James’ Park on deadline day after Newcastle agreed a loan fee with Aston Villa. Targett, 26, has fallen out of favour at Villa after the arrival of Lucas Digne, and manager Steven Gerrard has sanctioned his departure.
Defender Dan Burn is also set to join Newcastle from Brighton in a deal thought to be worth around £13m. Burn, 29, has plenty of experience and fits Howe’s brief to sign a left-footed centre-back to partner captain Jamaal Lascelles.
who joins new arrivals Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier.
Howe’s side are currently 18th in the league, one point from safety, with 17 games still to play.
