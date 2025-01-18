Newcastle United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

( Getty Images )

Newcastle could climb into third in the Premier League as they welcome Bournemouth to Tyneside bidding to continue their strong recent run.

Nine consecutive wins in all competitions has matched Newcastle’s club record and with Alexander Isak in fluent scoring form, Eddie Howe will have full confidence that his side can continue to climb the table. Victory here would take them above Nottingham Forest and just two points behind Arsenal, who play later on Saturday.

But Bournemouth, Howe’s former club, have also enjoyed their action of late, with nine games unbeaten a show of the solidity that Andoni Iraola has instilled in his squad. They came within seconds of beating Chelsea in their midweek action only for Reece James to strike in stoppage time, but the manner of the performance at Stamford Bridge will give them confidence after a long trip north for another tricky away fixture.

Follow all of the latest from the Premier League clash in our live blog below: