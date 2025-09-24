Newcastle United vs Bradford City LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from St. James' Park
Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Bradford City in the EFL Cup.
Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.
The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Anthony Elanga (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sven Botman (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joelinton (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.
Attempt saved. Brad Halliday (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle United).
Joelinton (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
