Newcastle United vs Bradford City LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. James' Park

Luke Baker
Wednesday 24 September 2025 19:58 BST
Comments
St. James’ Park, home of Newcastle United Football Club
St. James’ Park, home of Newcastle United Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Bradford City in the EFL Cup.

Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.

The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Newcastle United vs Bradford City

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24 September 2025 19:57

Newcastle United vs Bradford City

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

24 September 2025 19:52

Newcastle United vs Bradford City

Anthony Elanga (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

24 September 2025 19:51

Newcastle United vs Bradford City

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24 September 2025 19:51

Newcastle United vs Bradford City

Sven Botman (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24 September 2025 19:49

Newcastle United vs Bradford City

Attempt missed. Joelinton (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.

24 September 2025 19:48

Newcastle United vs Bradford City

Attempt saved. Brad Halliday (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle United).

24 September 2025 19:45

Newcastle United vs Bradford City

Joelinton (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

24 September 2025 19:45

Newcastle United vs Bradford City

First Half begins.

24 September 2025 19:45

Newcastle United vs Bradford City

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

24 September 2025 18:33

