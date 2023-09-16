Jump to content

Liveupdated1694883423

Newcastle United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from St. James' Park

Sports Staff
Saturday 16 September 2023 16:30
Comments
St. James’ Park, home of Newcastle United Football Club
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1694883360

Newcastle United vs Brentford

Newcastle are starting to see more of the ball now, and they're patiently playing out from the back. Brentford are pressing high upfield, and making it difficult for the hosts to get forward.

16 September 2023 17:56
1694883241

Newcastle United vs Brentford

Trippier's free-kick is cleared by the first man, and Brentford break quickly on the counter. Pinnock switches it out to Jensen on the right, and he curls a dangerous cross towards the far post, but Wissa can't make contact.

16 September 2023 17:54
1694883108

Newcastle United vs Brentford

Newcastle are starting to up the pressure a little here as Burn pushes forward down the left now. His cross is blocked though, as is Anderson's follow-up.

16 September 2023 17:51
1694882988

Newcastle United vs Brentford

Anderson does well to open up a pocket of space down the left and he lifts a cross into the middle for Wilson. Norgaard sticks out a leg just in time to get it away from him, and Anderson can't swing it in a second time.

16 September 2023 17:49
1694882860

Newcastle United vs Brentford

Since winning their first away league game against Newcastle 5-2 in September 1934, Brentford are winless in their last five visits to the Magpies (D1 L4).

16 September 2023 17:47
1694882737

Newcastle United vs Brentford

Guimaraes curls a good pass forward, and it looks like Pinnock has it covered, but Gordon still chases him all the way. It's knocked back to Flekken, who properly clears the danger.

16 September 2023 17:45
1694882626

Newcastle United vs Brentford

Norgaard outmuscles Schar to win the ball back just outside the Newcastle box, and it's quickly switched to Mbuemo on the right. He tries to scoop it in from the byline but sends it into the side netting.

16 September 2023 17:43
1694882521

Newcastle United vs Brentford

Mbuemo has so much space to run into down the right, and he takes it to the byline before pulling it back into the middle. It's too far in front of Janelt at the near post, and Botman clears his lines before Wissa can get to it.

16 September 2023 17:42
1694882377

Newcastle United vs Brentford

Brentford neatly play themselves out of a tight spot in their own half, but they can't find a way forward. Norgaard tries to dart through the middle, only to run into Anderson, and the visitors have to go back to their keeper.

16 September 2023 17:39
1694882233

Newcastle United vs Brentford

Newcastle move it quickly down their right once more, with Guimaraes nodding it out to Gordon. He bursts past Henry before lifting a deep cross into the box that clears everyone in the middle.

16 September 2023 17:37

