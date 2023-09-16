Newcastle United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Newcastle are starting to see more of the ball now, and they're patiently playing out from the back. Brentford are pressing high upfield, and making it difficult for the hosts to get forward.
Trippier's free-kick is cleared by the first man, and Brentford break quickly on the counter. Pinnock switches it out to Jensen on the right, and he curls a dangerous cross towards the far post, but Wissa can't make contact.
Newcastle are starting to up the pressure a little here as Burn pushes forward down the left now. His cross is blocked though, as is Anderson's follow-up.
Anderson does well to open up a pocket of space down the left and he lifts a cross into the middle for Wilson. Norgaard sticks out a leg just in time to get it away from him, and Anderson can't swing it in a second time.
Since winning their first away league game against Newcastle 5-2 in September 1934, Brentford are winless in their last five visits to the Magpies (D1 L4).
Guimaraes curls a good pass forward, and it looks like Pinnock has it covered, but Gordon still chases him all the way. It's knocked back to Flekken, who properly clears the danger.
Norgaard outmuscles Schar to win the ball back just outside the Newcastle box, and it's quickly switched to Mbuemo on the right. He tries to scoop it in from the byline but sends it into the side netting.
Mbuemo has so much space to run into down the right, and he takes it to the byline before pulling it back into the middle. It's too far in front of Janelt at the near post, and Botman clears his lines before Wissa can get to it.
Brentford neatly play themselves out of a tight spot in their own half, but they can't find a way forward. Norgaard tries to dart through the middle, only to run into Anderson, and the visitors have to go back to their keeper.
Newcastle move it quickly down their right once more, with Guimaraes nodding it out to Gordon. He bursts past Henry before lifting a deep cross into the box that clears everyone in the middle.
