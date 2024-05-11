Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1715436304

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from St. James' Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 May 2024 14:00
Comments
St. James’ Park, home of Newcastle United Football Club
St. James’ Park, home of Newcastle United Football Club (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1715436250

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Early pressure from the hosts wins them a corner, but a foul on Dunk means it comes to nothing. The Brighton captain needs some early repairs on the pitch.

11 May 2024 15:04
1715436145

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

We are underway in this Premier League clash between Newcastle and Brighton!

11 May 2024 15:02
1715435941

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Here come the two teams. Today’s referee will be Darren England. We’re moments away from kick-off.

11 May 2024 14:59
1715435908

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

St James' Park is a wonderful sight to behold in glorious Tyneside sunshine today, with flags all around the stadium, waved in unison. This could be a special occasion.

11 May 2024 14:58
1715435601

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle have scored in all 18 of their Premier League home games so far this season. One goal here will ensure a perfect campaign, their first in the top flight since 1958-59.

11 May 2024 14:53
1715435366

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton however are looking to complete a league double over their hosts for just the third time in their history. They most recently achieved the feat during the 2020-21 season.

11 May 2024 14:49
1715435051

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle have enjoyed comfortable home form over the last two Premier League campaigns against Brighton, with 2-1 and 4-1 victories. Might they make it three in a row?

11 May 2024 14:44
1715434842

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Subs: Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Carlos Baleba, Jason Steele, Ansu Fati, Odeluga Offiah, Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Mark O'Mahony.

11 May 2024 14:40
1715434832

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Igor Julio; Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour; Facundo Buonanotte, Julio Enciso, Simon Adingra; Danny Welbeck.

11 May 2024 14:40
1715434808

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Subs: Kieran Trippier, Paul Dummett, Joelinton, Matt Ritchie, Harvey Barnes, Nick Pope, Miguel Almiron, Joe White, Alex Murphy.

11 May 2024 14:40

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in