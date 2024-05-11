Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from St. James' Park
Early pressure from the hosts wins them a corner, but a foul on Dunk means it comes to nothing. The Brighton captain needs some early repairs on the pitch.
We are underway in this Premier League clash between Newcastle and Brighton!
Here come the two teams. Today’s referee will be Darren England. We’re moments away from kick-off.
St James' Park is a wonderful sight to behold in glorious Tyneside sunshine today, with flags all around the stadium, waved in unison. This could be a special occasion.
Newcastle have scored in all 18 of their Premier League home games so far this season. One goal here will ensure a perfect campaign, their first in the top flight since 1958-59.
Brighton however are looking to complete a league double over their hosts for just the third time in their history. They most recently achieved the feat during the 2020-21 season.
Newcastle have enjoyed comfortable home form over the last two Premier League campaigns against Brighton, with 2-1 and 4-1 victories. Might they make it three in a row?
Subs: Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Carlos Baleba, Jason Steele, Ansu Fati, Odeluga Offiah, Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Mark O'Mahony.
BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Igor Julio; Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour; Facundo Buonanotte, Julio Enciso, Simon Adingra; Danny Welbeck.
Subs: Kieran Trippier, Paul Dummett, Joelinton, Matt Ritchie, Harvey Barnes, Nick Pope, Miguel Almiron, Joe White, Alex Murphy.
