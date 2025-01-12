Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Newcastle United vs Bromley LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from St. James' Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 12 January 2025 13:00 GMT
St. James’ Park, home of Newcastle United Football Club
St. James’ Park, home of Newcastle United Football Club (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Bromley in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Newcastle United vs Bromley

Match ends, Newcastle United 3, Bromley 1.

12 January 2025 16:53

Newcastle United vs Bromley

Second Half ends, Newcastle United 3, Bromley 1.

12 January 2025 16:53

Newcastle United vs Bromley

Lewis Hall (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

12 January 2025 16:51

Newcastle United vs Bromley

Offside, Bromley. Corey Whitely is caught offside.

12 January 2025 16:50

Newcastle United vs Bromley

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

12 January 2025 16:49

Newcastle United vs Bromley

Foul by Lewis Hall (Newcastle United).

12 January 2025 16:48

Newcastle United vs Bromley

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Omar Sowunmi.

12 January 2025 16:48

Newcastle United vs Bromley

Foul by Deji Elerewe (Bromley).

12 January 2025 16:44

Newcastle United vs Bromley

Substitution, Newcastle United. Sandro Tonali replaces Miguel Almirón.

12 January 2025 16:42

Newcastle United vs Bromley

Foul by Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United).

12 January 2025 16:42

