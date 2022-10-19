(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Everton in the Premier League today.

The Magpies are up to sixth and are five unbeaten, including a goalless draw with Man United at the weekend. They have only lose once in the top flight this term, the same as the top three, but injuries in attack have hampered them somewhat at times. Alexander Isak is out for the coming weeks after signing this summer.

Everton had just started to find a bit of form themselves but two defeats recently leave them 14th in the table. Goals have still been a problem with the Toffees netting eight in 10 matches this season. Everton have drawn four times this term, with Newcastle drawing six - more than any other team, with the Toffees joint-second in that regard.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: