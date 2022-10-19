Newcastle United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from St. James' Park
Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Everton in the Premier League today.
The Magpies are up to sixth and are five unbeaten, including a goalless draw with Man United at the weekend. They have only lose once in the top flight this term, the same as the top three, but injuries in attack have hampered them somewhat at times. Alexander Isak is out for the coming weeks after signing this summer.
Everton had just started to find a bit of form themselves but two defeats recently leave them 14th in the table. Goals have still been a problem with the Toffees netting eight in 10 matches this season. Everton have drawn four times this term, with Newcastle drawing six - more than any other team, with the Toffees joint-second in that regard.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has scored six goals in his last four Premier League games against Everton, scoring braces in September 2019 with Bournemouth, and home and away with Newcastle in the 2020-21 campaign.
Everton are winless in their last six midweek (Tues, Weds, Thurs) Premier League away games (D4 L2), having won each of their last five in a row before this.
Newcastle have won two of their last three Premier League games on a Wednesday (L1), having won just one of their previous 24 such fixtures beforehand (D5 L18).
After a run of eight wins in nine Premier League games against Newcastle between 2013 and 2018, Everton have won just two of their subsequent eight against the Magpies (D2 L4).
Newcastle have won three of their last four Premier League games against Everton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 17. However, they did lose the last such meeting 1-0 in March.
Everton have made two changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Tottenham in London last weekend - Calvert-Lewin has come in for Maupay and Gordon has replaced McNeil. Both changes are like-for-like and shouldn't change the way the visitors set up at St. James' Park.
Newcastle have named an unchanged lineup from the side that drew 0-0 with United at Old Trafford last weekend.
