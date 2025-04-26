Newcastle United vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from St. James' Park
Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Ipswich Town today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna will be without the suspended Leif Davis, who will commence a three-match ban after his reckless tackle on Bukayo Saka in last week’s Premier League fixture against Arsenal. Liam Delap has returned to the starting XI after suffering a rib injury against Wolves. Axel Tuanzebe is missing from the matchday squad due to injury, while Jens Cajuste drops to the bench. Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess and Jack Taylor will start against today’s opponents.
The returning Eddie Howe makes one change to the starting XI from last week’s defeat to Aston Villa. Joelinton is not included in the matchday squad due to a knee injury with Joe Willock starting in midfield. Fabian Schar is fit to face Ipswich after some concern about a hamstring problem, whereas Sven Botman is fit enough for the bench.
IPSWICH TOWN SUBS: Conor Chaplin, Jens Cajuste, Omari Hutchinson, Massimo Luongo, George Hirst, Christian Walton, Ben Godfrey, Somto Boniface, Tom Taylor.
IPSWICH TOWN (4-4-1-1): Alex Palmer; Jacob Greaves, Cameron Burgess, Luke Woolfenden, Dara O'Shea; Jack Clarke, Jack Taylor; Sam Morsy, Ben Johnson; Julio Enciso; Liam Delap.
NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Martin Dubravka, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Emil Krafth, William Osula, John Ruddy, Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley.
NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier; Joe Willock, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes; Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy.
Meanwhile, the visitors are coming into this game after suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in last week’s Premier League clash at Portman Road. Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Ethan Nwaneri and a brace from Leandro Trossard handed Ipswich their 20th league defeat of the season. Leif Davis compounded the Tractor Boys misery by getting sent off for a reckless tackle on Bukayo Saka. If Ipswich fail to win today (or West Ham avoid defeat vs Brighton), their relegation back to the Championship will be confirmed.
Hosts Newcastle return to action after suffering a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Aston Villa in last week’s Premier League encounter at Villa Park. Goals from Ollie Watkins, Ian Maatsen, Amadou Onana and a Dan Burn own-goal helped the Claret and Blue brush aside the Toon Army. With Eddie Howe returning to the dugout after suffering from a bout of pneumonia, the hosts will be hoping to return to winning ways as they look to cement a top five finish for UEFA Champions League football next season.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Ipswich Town at St James’ Park.
