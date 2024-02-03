Newcastle United vs Luton Town LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from St. James' Park
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Newcastle United vs Luton Town
Luton get this Premier League clash under way. The Hatters will be hoping for another fast start, with Rob Edwards' men scoring twice in the first 137 seconds against Brighton in their last outing.
Newcastle United vs Luton Town
This is the first time Newcastle are hosting Luton in a league match since September 1992, beating them 2-0 in the second tier under Kevin Keegan. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.
Newcastle United vs Luton Town
Luton make one alteration to the team that thumped Brighton 4-0 in midweek. Mengi comes into the defence and starts ahead of Burke. Former Newcastle winger Townsend, who scored the only goal in the reverse fixture, is on the bench.
Newcastle United vs Luton Town
Newcastle make one enforced change to the side that beat Villa 3-1 in their last Premier League outing. Alexander Isak went off with a groin injury and is replaced in the attack by Almiron. However, there is a double boost for the injury-hit Magpies, with Barnes and Wilson back on the bench after a spell on the sidelines.
Newcastle United vs Luton Town
LUTON TOWN SUBS: Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Issa Kabore, Tahith Chong, Reece Burke, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jacob Brown, Tim Krul, Andros Townsend.
Newcastle United vs Luton Town
LUTON TOWN (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Teden Mengi, Gabriel Osho, Amari'i Bell; Chiedozie Ogbene, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley, Alfie Doughty; Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo; Carlton Morris.
Newcastle United vs Luton Town
NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Paul Dummett, Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie, Harvey Barnes, Emil Krafth, Loris Karius, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Joe White.
Newcastle United vs Luton Town
NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley; Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon.
Newcastle United vs Luton Town
Luton are in good form in the Premier League and have won three of their last five matches to take themselves out of the relegation zone and into 17th position. Securing two consecutive triumphs over Newcastle and Sheffield United at the start of the run, the Hatters lost 3-2 to Chelsea before collecting a point against Burnley. However, Rob Edwards' men returned to winning ways with their most emphatic win of the season in their previous match, with a hat-trick from Elijah Adebayo and a goal from Chiedozie Ogbene helping them secure a 4-0 win over European hopefuls Brighton. It was a special victory for Luton, with captain Tom Lockyer making his first appearance at Kenilworth Road since suffering a cardiac arrest in December's game at Bournemouth. The visitors will now be looking to complete a famous double over Newcastle for the first time since the 1937-38 campaign.
Newcastle United vs Luton Town
Newcastle ended a four-match losing run in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in their last outing. The Villans had won 16 of their previous 17 games at home in the top flight, but a brace from Fabian Schar and an own goal from Alex Moreno helped the Magpies to a comfortable three-goal lead before Ollie Watkins netted a consolation. A third straight-away victory in all competitions lifted Eddie Howe's men into eighth position. Newcastle are 14 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, meaning their chances of qualifying for the Champions League for the second successive season is very unlikely. However, they will still be hoping that a place in the Europa League or Europa Conference League is in their grasp. Despite this, the Magpies must improve their form at St. James' Park, with the hosts losing back-to-back fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies