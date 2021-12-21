Manchester United reopen Carrington training ground after Covid outbreak

United closed Carrington for an initial 24 hours eight days ago

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 21 December 2021 12:55
Comments
Ralf Rangnick - Professor of football

Manchester United have reopened their Carrington training base following its closure last week due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

United closed Carrington for an initial 24 hours eight days ago and their Premier League games at Brentford and at home against Brighton were postponed.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Manchester United’s players have started a return to training at Carrington, on a staggered basis.

“The complex was closed for first-team operations last week due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club but opened again (on Tuesday) morning.

“Hence, this will now give interim manager Ralf Rangnick and his squad time to prepare for our next fixture – the Premier League meeting with Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Monday, December 27 (20:00 GMT kick-off).”

Recommended

“Unfortunately, the games against Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion were postponed as the club had no option but to request that the matches were rearranged.

“The Premier League board took the decision to call the fixtures off, based on guidance from medical advisors.”

It was reported four players and staff members had returned positive lateral flow tests following the 1-0 win over Norwich on December 11 and the results were confirmed by PCR tests a day later.

Those individuals were sent home before the rest of the squad trained outdoors, with the schedule adjusted to individual and non-contact sessions.

The club added: “On Monday, the Premier League issued a statement declaring the intention to continue with the festive programme, where possible, despite the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“United are also scheduled to face Burnley next week, on Thursday, December 30, at Old Trafford (20:15 GMT kick-off) in our final outing of 2021.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in