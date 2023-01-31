✕ Close FILE: Newcastle sign Gordon from Everton to boost UCL hopes

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United take on Southampton in the Carabao Cup tonight.

Eddie Howe kept faith with the men who handed Newcastle a 1-0 semi-final advantage over Southampton as they looked to secure a trip to Wembley.

Joelinton, who scored the only goal on the south coast seven days ago, was included, but record signing Alexander Isak - who set him up after coming off the bench - was named among the substitutes once again.

Southampton manager Nathan Jones handed January signing James Bree a debut as he, Jan Bednarek, Che Adams and Magpies old boy Adam Armstrong were drafted into the side which started the first leg.

We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below: