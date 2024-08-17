Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1723904526

Newcastle vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Kieran Trippier on the bench

Follow all the action from St. James' Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 17 August 2024 15:22
Comments
Newcastle United start their Premier League season at home to Southampton
Newcastle United start their Premier League season at home to Southampton (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Southampton today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent.

Newcastle start off their campaign after an injury-plagued 2023-24 season where they competed in all competitions. But this season they have not qualified for European football and can be firmly focused on their Premier League fortunes.

The Magpies have been linked to the likes of Marc Guehi, and reportedly have put in offers for the Crystal Palace defender, but there have not been any new arrivals of note on Tyneside.

Southampton have returned to the top flight at the first time of asking having been in the Championship last season and face a daunting task with a trip to St James’ Park.

Follow all the live action in the blog below.

1723904466

Newcastle United vs Southampton

Aribo leads the counterattack for Southampton as he drives forward with the ball before feeding Brereton on the left. The debutant tries to find Armstrong in the middle, but Hall is there to make a crucial interception for Newcastle.

17 August 2024 15:21
1723904314

Newcastle United vs Southampton

Just a reminder that Newcastle scored in all 19 of their Premier League home games last season. It is not an easy job to keep them quiet at St. James' Park but Southampton are doing a solid job so far in their Premier League opener!

17 August 2024 15:18
1723904200

Newcastle United vs Southampton

Southampton have really taken the game to the home side in the early exchanges and have enjoyed 61% possession so far -- something for Howe to ponder!

17 August 2024 15:16
1723904058

Newcastle United vs Southampton

Now, Newcastle have a corner kick at the other end, but Gordon's delivery is too close to McCarthy and the Southampton goalkeeper collects it comfortably.

17 August 2024 15:14
1723903990

Newcastle United vs Southampton

GOAL DISALLOWED! Southampton have the ball in the back of the net as Stephens turns in a shot from Smallbone. But the assistant referee has the flag up for offside straight away and rightly so!

17 August 2024 15:13
1723903820

Newcastle United vs Southampton

Newcastle wins a free-kick after Gordon is fouled wide on the left. Hall delivers the set-piece into the box, but Southampton clear their lines!

17 August 2024 15:10
1723903781

Newcastle United vs Southampton

Yellow Card Lewis Kieran Hall

17 August 2024 15:09
1723903701

Newcastle United vs Southampton

Southampton have their first spell of major possession and Sugawara, making his debut, plays in a cross from the right which is headed back away from danger by the Newcastle defence.

17 August 2024 15:08
1723903579

Newcastle United vs Southampton

Newcastle goalkeeper Pope is given little time on the ball as he is pressed quickly by Saints striker Armstrong and almost concedes a corner kick!

17 August 2024 15:06
1723903466

Newcastle United vs Southampton

Newcastle are quick to take control of the game in the early stages and Livramento looks lively down the right wing and plays in a cross which is dealt with by the Southampton defence.

17 August 2024 15:04

