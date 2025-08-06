Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Having ended their trophy drought with Carabao Cup success last season, Newcastle United now have work to do in the transfer market.

With a return to the Champions League, the Magpies need to strengthen their squad to compete at the highest level, but despite boss Eddie Howe making it known that he is looking to work fast this summer, Newcastle have missed out on several of their top targets so far.

Benjamin Sesko is the latest high-profile target to opt against a move to St James Park, while key striker Alexander Isak remains linked with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool.

Newcastle have been without any major recruits over the past two seasons due to PSR rules, and started the summer with a big move for Anthony Elanga – with the Nottingham Forest winger joining in a deal worth £55m – but have been thwarted in attempts to sign Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and James Trafford since then too.

And it means that there are a big three weeks ahead for the Magpies ahead of the start of the 2025/26 season and the transfer deadline on 1 September, with the club needing to strengthen in several key positions.

Here’s everything you need to know about Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans:

open image in gallery Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is keen to get work done (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

Arrivals & areas to improve

There are four key areas of improvement this summer. The first is up front, with the club seemingly hunting for another striker to join - or potentially replace - the prolific Alexander Isak. Despite the club being desperate to hold onto their talisman, the Swede is exploring other options and seemingly wants to join Liverpool.

Newcastle needed reinforcements on the right flank too as they prepare to do battle in the Champions League, and with squad depth likely playing a key part in their recruitment plan this summer, the club sealed a deal for Elanga earlier this month.

In midfield, the Magpies have plenty of options, with the likes of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes probably in no need of additional support on paper. However, the sale of Sean Longstaff and an injury to Joe Willock means a replacement of some sort would be ideal.

Another central defender would also be a major plus as the club returns to Europe’s top club competition, with Guehi having been the notable target last summer and reports suggesting that the Magpies will target the Palace captain again before this window closes.

Finally, Newcastle were been linked to signing a new goalkeeper due to Nick Pope’s injury record, and though James Trafford appeared to top the list of targets, the Burnley stopper returned to Manchester City with the Magpies opting to complete a deal to sign Aaron Ramsdale on loan.

open image in gallery Lloyd Kelly has now joined Juventus permanently (Kieran Cleeves/PA) ( PA Wire )

Done deals

Ins: Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest, £55m), Antonito Cordero (Malaga, free transfer), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton, loan)

Outs: Lloyd Kelly (Juventus, £15m), Sean Longstaff (Leeds United, £12m) Jamal Lewis (out of contract), Callum Wilson (out of contract)

Potential targets

Benjamin Sesko, RB Leipzig

As the club braces for another potential bid from Liverpool for wantaway Isak, Newcastle have been eyeing up RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko as his potential replacement. The Magpies are competing for the striker’s signature with Manchester United, and with both clubs having lodged formal bids, the Slovenian now has a decision to make on his future.

However, while this is worth keeping an eye on, early reports suggest the 22-year-old ha chosen to go Manchester, with the two clubs now simply needing to iron out the final details of a deal.

open image in gallery Newcastle are interested in Benjamin Sesko to potentially replace Alexander Isak ( Getty Images )

Yoane Wissa, Brentford

Newcastle have also shown interest in Brentford’s Yoane Wissa as they look to bolster their attacking options. The Congo international could be available for around £50m, with the Bees holding that valuation for their record goalscorer, who grabbed 20 goals in all competitions last season.

Wissa is seen as a good addition whether or not the Magpies lose Isak, and Newcastle lodged a £25m bid that was rebuffed earlier in the window. However, with Wissa keen on the move, this looks like one that could get done later on in the window.

open image in gallery Spurs held an interest in Yoane Wissa during the January window too ( Getty Images )

Randal Kolo Muani, PSG

Reports have emerged that the Magpies could be interested in Randal Kolo Muani after their failed pursuit of Ekitike. They are said to want a striker whether or not Isak leaves, and the PSG man – who spent last season on loan at Juventus – could be a good cut-price option.

open image in gallery Randal Kolo Muani could be the man Newcastle turn to after ditching their pursuit of Hugo Ekitike ( AFP/Getty )

Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace

Palace captain Guehi was the subject of a long summer saga involving Newcastle last season – with the Magpies bidding £60m for the England international – and new reports claim that the Magpies remain interested this summer. Palace’s evaluation remains around £50m, with Newcastle hoping to land him for closer to £40m considering he only has a year remaining on his contract.

Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea

open image in gallery Nicolas Jackson could leave Chelsea this summer after the arrivals of Delap and Pedro ( Getty Images )

Reports continue to link Chelsea striker Nico Jackson with a move away from the club, with the Senegal striker potentially falling to third place in the pecking order with the arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

However, other reports suggest that Enzo Maresca is keen on keeping the 24-year-old, and with Chelsea putting an £80m price tag on him, he could well stay at Stamford Bridge past this summer.

Axel Disasi, Chelsea

Reports from France continue to link Axel Disasi to Newcastle, as was the case during the January window. Chelsea signed the centre-back for around £38m and could be open to a sale, with the Frenchman having spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.