Having ended their trophy drought with Carabao Cup success last season, Newcastle United now have work to do in the final days of a torrid transfer window.

With a return to the Champions League, the Magpies needed to strengthen their squad to compete at the highest level, but despite boss Eddie Howe making it known that he is looking to work fast this summer, Newcastle have missed out on several of their top targets so far.

Benjamin Sesko was one high-profile target to opt against a move to St James Park, while key striker Alexander Isak has blown his relationship with the club as he chases a move to Premier League champions Liverpool.

Newcastle have been without any major recruits over the past two seasons due to PSR rules, and started the summer with a big move for Anthony Elanga – with the Nottingham Forest winger joining in a deal worth £55m – but have been thwarted in attempts to sign Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and James Trafford since then.

And it means that there are a big few days ahead for the Magpies ahead of the transfer deadline on 1 September, with the club needing to strengthen in several key positions.

Here’s everything you need to know about Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans:

Arrivals & areas to improve

There were four key areas of improvement this summer. The first was up front, with the club hunting for another striker to join - or replace - the prolific Alexander Isak. Despite the club being desperate to hold onto their talisman, the Swede is exploring other options and wants to join Liverpool.

Newcastle needed reinforcements on the right flank too as they prepare to do battle in the Champions League, and with squad depth likely playing a key part in their recruitment plan this summer, the club sealed a deal for Elanga earlier this month.

In midfield, the Magpies have plenty of options, with the likes of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes probably in no need of additional support on paper. However, the sale of Sean Longstaff and an injury to Joe Willock means a replacement of some sort would be ideal.

Another central defender would also be a major plus as the club returns to Europe’s top club competition, with Guehi having been the notable target last summer and reports suggesting that the Magpies will target the Palace captain again before this window closes.

Finally, Newcastle were been linked to signing a new goalkeeper due to Nick Pope’s injury record, and though James Trafford appeared to top the list of targets, the Burnley stopper returned to Manchester City with the Magpies opting to complete a deal to sign Aaron Ramsdale on loan.

Done deals

Ins: Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest, £55m), Antonito Cordero (Malaga, free transfer), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton, loan), Malick Thiaw (AC Milan, £34.4m)

Outs: Lloyd Kelly (Juventus, £15m), Sean Longstaff (Leeds United, £12m) Jamal Lewis (out of contract), Callum Wilson (out of contract)

Potential targets

Yoane Wissa, Brentford

Newcastle have also shown interest in Brentford’s Yoane Wissa as they look to bolster their attacking options. The Congo international could be available for around £50m, with the Bees holding that valuation for their record goalscorer, who grabbed 20 goals in all competitions last season.

Wissa is seen as a good addition whether or not the Magpies lose Isak, and Newcastle lodged a £40m bid that was rebuffed earlier this month. However, with Wissa keen on the move, this looks like one that could drag until the end of the window.

Jorgen Strand Larsen, Wolves

Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen has emerged as a target for Newcastle, with the Norwegian reportedly commanding a fee of around £60m.

The 25-year-old scored a respectable 14 goals for Wolves in his debut Premier League campaign last season, having joined from Spanish side Celta Vigo in a deal worth £23m.

Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace

Palace captain Guehi was the subject of a long summer saga involving Newcastle last season – with the Magpies bidding £60m for the England international – and new reports claim that they remain interested this summer.

Palace’s evaluation remains around £40m, with Newcastle hoping to land him for less considering he only has a year remaining on his contract. However, it is Liverpool who are currently leading the race for the 25-year-old.

Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea

Reports continue to link Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson with a move away from the club, with the Senegal striker falling to third place in the pecking order with the arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

Enzo Maresca has given the green light to letting the 24-year-old move on, but with Chelsea putting an £80m price tag on him, he could well stay at Stamford Bridge past this summer.

Axel Disasi, Chelsea

Reports from France continue to link Axel Disasi to Newcastle, as was the case during the January window. Chelsea signed the centre-back for around £38m and could be open to a sale, with the Frenchman having spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa. However, the recent deal for Malick Thiaw makes this one look unlikely.