Allan Saint-Maximin was handed a first Premier League start since August as Carabao Cup finalists Newcastle attempted to cement their place among the top three against West Ham.
The Frenchman replaced the suspended Bruno Guimaraes in the only change to the side which started Tuesday night’s semi-final, second-leg victory over Southampton, while there was a seat on the bench for new signing Anthony Gordon, but not for Alexander Isak as a result of concussion protocols.
West Ham boss David Moyes restored his big names after making changes for the FA Cup fourth-round victory over Derby as Lukasz Fabianski, Kurt Zouma, Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Vladimir Coufal and Said Benrahma returned.
Today seeking back-to-back league wins for just the second time this season, West Ham United remain perilously close to the relegation zone despite ending a seven-game winless run in the Premier League against Everton last week. The Hammers then eliminated League One side Derby County by the same 2-0 scoreline in the FA Cup fourth round. In recent weeks, David Moyes' men have enjoyed something of a revival, after winning three and drawing one of their last five outings all told.
Still placed in the Premier League's top four following earlier results, this week Newcastle United continued their superb season by reaching a major final for the first time since 1999. A 3-1 aggregate victory over Southampton in the EFL Cup semi-finals will send the Magpies to Wembley, and they are now unbeaten in 15 home matches since last April. Eddie Howe's men have also kept a league-high 12 clean sheets this term and have not conceded a single goal throughout their last six top-flight fixtures.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St James' Park!
