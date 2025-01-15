Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Wolverhampton Wanderers today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Newcastle United make it nine wins in a row across competitions and it will take something quite special to stop them given how they are playing at the moment. Isak came back into the side and got back onto the scoring sheet right away and his first-half strike gave Newcastle the lead just after the half-hour mark, albeit with a bit of luck as his shot took a big deflection. The in-form Isak became just the fourth player to score in eight consecutive Premier League games. He added a second goal before Gordon converted to make it 3-0 less than 30 minutes into the second half. Wolves had their moments, particularly a couple from Strand Larsen, who hit the crossbar once in each half, and the visitors looked much better after Cunha's introduction at half-time. However, Newcastle United's pace and quality was too much for them at the end.
FULL-TIME: NEWCASTLE UNITED 3-0 WOLVES
Cunha plays a chipped through ball to spot Sarabia's run towards the box but Sarabia's much weaker attempt this time is straight at Dubravka again. Cunha has looked a class apart from every one of his team-mates.
Tonali runs with it down the right, cuts inside, and finds Guimaraes inside the box. The latter turns to attempt a left-footed shot towards the top corner but his shot is blocked by Bueno and Wolves clear.
Another Wolves shot! Sarabia gets hold of a cross and finds good space inside the box, but his effort is straight at Dubravka. He should do much better there and he is understandably frustrated with himself.
Wolves are still going for it and Cunha breaks down the left again. He gets to the edge of the box and tries to play it centrally inside the box, but gets a bit caught out in his own feet and Newcastle clear.
Sarabia finds Bellegarde down the right with a short free-kick. From the right edge of the box, Bellegarde sends a ball into the box for Cunha, whose tame effort is blocked and cleared away. Soon after, Cunha wins it on the left again and his cross is blocked by Dubravka but the ball falls in a dangerous position before Tonali does very well to clear it away. Almost a consolatory goal for Wolves.
Wolves win a free-kick in a good position outside the box. Meanwhile, eight minutes will be added to see through the half and thus this game.
Tonali is down on the pitch and is in pain after Sarabia clips him from behind in the middle part of the pitch. He is up on his feet after a minute or so and is okay to continue for now.
Substitution André Trindade da Costa Neto Pablo Sarabia García
