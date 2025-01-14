Newcastle vs Wolves tips

Newcastle to win by two goals - 10/3 Bet365

Newcastle United host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday looking for their ninth straight win in all competitions, while the visitors are also enjoying their best run of the season so far with just one defeat in their last five games (kick-off 7:30pm, TNT Sports and Discovery+)

Since appointing Vitor Pereira in December, Wolves have won three, drawn one and lost one, which is a huge improvement on their previous form, which saw them win just three of their previous 18 and lose 12.

It couldn’t get much harder for them on Wednesday though against a side who are now fifth in the Premier League table, just nine points behind the leaders and have kept five clean sheets in their last eight games.

Magpies to keep on flying

Football betting sites are understandably backing Newcastle to win, with the Magpies just 3/8 for the win, while you can get 8/1 on a win for the visitors and 9/2 on a draw.

That’s not bad odds when you consider the fact that 11 of the last 19 meetings between the two sides have ended all square.

That might be the best the visitors can expect. They have struggled home and away this season, but they have won just two of their last 16 away games in the Premier League (D5 L9), although both of those did come by a three-goal margin – 4-1 against Fulham in November and 3-0 v Leicester in December.

We can’t see them achieving that feat on Wednesday against one of the meanest defences in the league. Eddie Howe’s side have conceded just 22 goals from their 20 games, which is just three less than Liverpool and more than half of the amount conceded by Wolves.

In the league Pereira’s side have conceded 45 but the fact they have scored 31, which is more than 12 other teams in the league, including third placed Nottingham Forest, means they are currently outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Matheus Cunha currently leads the scoring charts for the visitors with 10 goals in 20 appearances, and betting sites have him at 12/1 to score first or 7/2 to score anytime.

For the home side Alexander Isak has been in outstanding form with 15 goals in 22 appearances, including 10 in his last nine and he’s scored in each of his last five games.

After scoring in his last seven Premier League matches, he is looking to become only the fourth player to score in 8+ successive league appearances, after Jamie Vardy, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Daniel Sturridge.

You can get 4/5 on him scoring anytime or 3/1 on him scoring first.

Goalsl have been in plentiful supply for the home side recently, winning seven of their last eight games by two or more goals and unless Wolves are at their absolute best in defence, we can see them achieving the same feat on Wednesday.

Newcastle vs Wolves prediction: Newcastle to win by two goals - 10/3 Bet365

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.