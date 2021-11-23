Manchester United are on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a dreadful run which saw them take just four points from a possible 21 in the Premier League, culminating in a 4-1 thrashing at Watford on Sunday.

Michael Carrick is in charge for the short-term, but the club announced they will appoint an interim boss until the end of the season, with a more permanent replacement to follow in summer.

Speculation has been fierce and immediate over who the long-term manager will eventually be, with Mauricio Pochettino thought to head up the list of targets and with the PSG boss keen to take over at Old Trafford - even if it’s before the summer. Laurent Blanc, meanwhile, is one of the candidates to see out the 2021/22 season, the Independent has learned.

Other names including Brendan Rodgers, Zinedine Zidane and Erik ten Hag have all been regularly mentioned too, as well as a host of former players.

Here are the current favourites to be United’s next permanent manager:

Mauricio Pochettino: 5/6 FAV

Michael Carrick: 4/1

Brendan Rodgers: 6/1

Erik ten Hag: 8/1

Zinedine Zidane: 14/1

Ralf Rangnick: 20/1

Laurent Blanc: 20/1

Steve Bruce 20/1

Darren Fletcher 25/1

Luis Enrique: 33/1

Diego Simeone: 33/1

Julian Nagelsmann: 33/1

Joachim Low: 50/1

Graham Potter: 50/1

Roberto Mancini: 50/1

Mike Phelan 66/1

Julen Lopetegui 66/1

Rudi Garcia 66/1

All odds via Betfair