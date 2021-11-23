The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Manchester United next manager odds: Who are the favourites to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?
The Old Trafford hierarchy are set to begin their search for a new permanent boss
Manchester United are on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a dreadful run which saw them take just four points from a possible 21 in the Premier League, culminating in a 4-1 thrashing at Watford on Sunday.
Michael Carrick is in charge for the short-term, but the club announced they will appoint an interim boss until the end of the season, with a more permanent replacement to follow in summer.
FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news and updates in Man United manager search as Michael Carrick prepares for first game
Speculation has been fierce and immediate over who the long-term manager will eventually be, with Mauricio Pochettino thought to head up the list of targets and with the PSG boss keen to take over at Old Trafford - even if it’s before the summer. Laurent Blanc, meanwhile, is one of the candidates to see out the 2021/22 season, the Independent has learned.
Other names including Brendan Rodgers, Zinedine Zidane and Erik ten Hag have all been regularly mentioned too, as well as a host of former players.
Here are the current favourites to be United’s next permanent manager:
Mauricio Pochettino: 5/6 FAV
Michael Carrick: 4/1
Brendan Rodgers: 6/1
Erik ten Hag: 8/1
Zinedine Zidane: 14/1
Ralf Rangnick: 20/1
Laurent Blanc: 20/1
Steve Bruce 20/1
Darren Fletcher 25/1
Luis Enrique: 33/1
Diego Simeone: 33/1
Julian Nagelsmann: 33/1
Joachim Low: 50/1
Graham Potter: 50/1
Roberto Mancini: 50/1
Mike Phelan 66/1
Julen Lopetegui 66/1
Rudi Garcia 66/1
All odds via Betfair
