Newcastle United have finally parted company with Steve Bruce as manager with the Saudi owners pushing for a new boss to lead the club following their takeover at St James’ Park.

The official announcement labelled the move as coming by “mutual consent”, with the Magpies left in 19th place and inside the relegation zone with their Premier League status in jeopardy following the 3-2 loss to Tottenham.

In a statement confirming his departure, Bruce said: “I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club.

“I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work. There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

“This is a club with incredible support, and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond.”

Paulo Fonseca is the early favourite to take charge at St James’ Park, while Eddie Howe and Lucien Favre are the next most likely according to the bookmakers.

The Portuguese boss last in charge at Roma, having been replaced by Jose Mourinho this summer.

The 48-year-old also has impressive stints at Braga and Shakhtar Donetsk on his resume.

Odds on next Newcastle manager

Odds via Betfair

Paulo Fonseca 6/4

Eddie Howe 4/1

Lucien Favre 4/1

Frank Lampard 11/1

Steven Gerrard 14/1

Unai Emery 20/1

Brendan Rodgers 25/1

Jose Mourinho 25/1

Roberto Martinez 25/1

Antonio Conte 33/1

Rafa Benitez 40/1

Zinedine Zidane 40/1

Roberto Mancini 40/1

John Terry 50/1

Chris Wilder 50/1

Andre Villas-Boas 50/1

Ralf Rangnick 50/1

Graham Potter 50/1

Andriy Shevchenko 50/1

Wayne Rooney 50/1

Roy Hodgson 50/1