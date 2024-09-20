Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726861143

Nice vs Saint-Étienne LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Allianz Riviera

Luke Baker
Friday 20 September 2024 17:45
opta
opta (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Nice face Saint-Étienne in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726861094

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

First Half ends, Nice 6, Saint-Etienne 0.

20 September 2024 20:38
1726861078

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

Corner, Nice. Conceded by Dylan Batubinsika.

20 September 2024 20:37
1726860979

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

Youssoufa Moukoko (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20 September 2024 20:36
1726860926

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

Attempt missed. Mathieu Cafaro (Saint-Etienne) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

20 September 2024 20:35
1726860678

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.

20 September 2024 20:31
1726860602

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

Pablo Rosario (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20 September 2024 20:30
1726860513

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

Attempt saved. Mathieu Cafaro (Saint-Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

20 September 2024 20:28
1726860407

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

Hand ball by Evann Guessand (Nice).

20 September 2024 20:26
1726860300

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

Goal! Nice 6, Saint-Etienne 0. Youssoufa Moukoko (Nice) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Evann Guessand.

20 September 2024 20:25
1726860281

Nice vs Saint-Étienne

Foul by Zuriko Davitashvili (Saint-Etienne).

20 September 2024 20:24

