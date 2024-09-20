Nice vs Saint-Étienne LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Allianz Riviera
Follow live coverage as Nice face Saint-Étienne in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
First Half ends, Nice 6, Saint-Etienne 0.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Dylan Batubinsika.
Youssoufa Moukoko (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mathieu Cafaro (Saint-Etienne) right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
Pablo Rosario (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mathieu Cafaro (Saint-Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Evann Guessand (Nice).
Goal! Nice 6, Saint-Etienne 0. Youssoufa Moukoko (Nice) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Evann Guessand.
Foul by Zuriko Davitashvili (Saint-Etienne).
