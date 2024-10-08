Chelsea boost despite FA charge for Nottingham Forest brawl

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Nicolas Jackson has avoided a ban after appearing to punch an opponent but Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have been charged following the mass brawl at the end of their heated Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Chelsea striker was filmed pushing his hand into the face of Forest’s Morato amid a scrum of bodies before being held back by members of his team’s coaching staff.

Jackson, who was a substitute at the time, has avoided punishment following a review of the referee’s report by the Football Association. The incident was also checked by VAR at the time.

However, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have been charged with failing to control their players.

A statement from the FA said: “It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 88th minute.”

The on-field referee Chris Kavanagh handed out three yellow cards, to Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella and Levi Colwill and Forest’s Neco Williams. The brawl erupted after Williams pushed Cucurella.

Cucurella will be banned for Chelsea’s trip to Liverpool after the international break along with Wesley Fofana, who also picked up his fifth booking of the season in the 1-1 draw.

Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have until Thursday 10 October to provide their responses.

The Blues are top of the Premier League’s disciplinary standings and have picked up the most bookings of any team this season with 27, three more ahead of Manchester United after seven matches.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said he was happy to see his team “fighting together” and insisted he was not worried his side had a problem with their discipline.

“For sure, there are things that we can control and do better, and probably this is one of the things. But the way they are fighting together, the way they are doing things together, I’m very happy,” he said.