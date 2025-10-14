Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Nigeria v Benin live: World Cup 2026 qualifier score and updates plus South Africa-Rwanda latest

The Super Eagles battle Benin and South Africa in a tense finale to World Cup 2026 qualifying

Will Castle,Michael Jones
Tuesday 14 October 2025 15:40 BST
Comments
Victor Osimhen in action for Nigeria against Lesotho
Victor Osimhen in action for Nigeria against Lesotho (AFP via Getty Images)

Nigeria take on Benin in a crunch World Cup 2026 qualifier with South Africa also in contention to advance for next summer’s showpiece tournament as the CAF stage of qualifying reaches a thrilling finale.

The Super Eagles have endured a torrid campaign so far, leaving Eric Chelle’s side in third behind second-place Bafana Bafana, though there is still hope for Nigeria to qualify behind the group winners in second via the best-placed runners-up in the play-offs.

A tense victory over Lesotho last time out, thanks to goals from William Troost-Ekong and Akor Adams, ensured they remain in the hunt, but an expectant crowd in Uyo brings more pressure.

“We must win and nothing more,” Chelle said before acknowledging the mental challenge. “We want to go to the World Cup. I am very happy, very excited. Sometimes, we may be a little nervous.”

Follow all the build-up, team news and updates from Nigeria v Benin, South Africa v Rwanda and a gripping conclusion to Group C in CAF qualification:

Recommended

Nigeria v Benin predicted line-ups

Nigeria XI: Nwabali; Fredrick, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Ndidi, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Simon; Osimhen, Arokodare

Benin XI: Dandjinou; Ouorou, Verdon, Tijani, Roche; D'Almeida, Imourane; Dossou, Dokou, Hountondji; Mounie

Nigeria's forward Akor Adams celebrates after scoring against Lesotho
Nigeria's forward Akor Adams celebrates after scoring against Lesotho (AFP via Getty Images)
Jack Rathborn14 October 2025 15:40

How can Nigeria qualify for World Cup 2026?

South Africa were deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player, when Teboho Mokoena played during their win over Lesotho in March, which keeps alive Nigeria’s hopes.

If Nigeria win 2-1, then the Super Eagles and Benin will have identical records and force Fifa’s regulations over disciplinary records (accumulation of yellow and red cards) to separate them in the group.

South Africa can take top spot if they beat Rwanda and Benin lose, while a Benin draw and a South Africa win by two or more goals will also see Hugo Broos' side advance.

Nigeria need to win either 1-0, or by a two-goal margin, and then wait for a favour from Rwanda to avoid defeat to South Africa.

The runners-up standings, to determine who enters the play-offs, will be calculated without results against sides who finish bottom in each group, after the withdrawal of Eritrea from Group E.

Jack Rathborn14 October 2025 15:30

Nigeria battle Benin and South Africa host Rwanda to conclude CAF World Cup qualifying

Good afternoon and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of CAF qualifying for the World Cup 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.

Nigeria host Benin and South Africa entertain Rwanda in the final games of a thrilling Group C.

The Super Eagles have struggled under Eric Chelle, but not all hope is lost ahead of the final game, with automatic qualification and a route via the play-offs up for grabs.

Follow along for the team news and build-up to an exciting round of games.

Jack Rathborn14 October 2025 15:20

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in