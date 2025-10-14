Nigeria v Benin live: World Cup 2026 qualifier score and updates plus South Africa-Rwanda latest
The Super Eagles battle Benin and South Africa in a tense finale to World Cup 2026 qualifying
Nigeria take on Benin in a crunch World Cup 2026 qualifier with South Africa also in contention to advance for next summer’s showpiece tournament as the CAF stage of qualifying reaches a thrilling finale.
The Super Eagles have endured a torrid campaign so far, leaving Eric Chelle’s side in third behind second-place Bafana Bafana, though there is still hope for Nigeria to qualify behind the group winners in second via the best-placed runners-up in the play-offs.
A tense victory over Lesotho last time out, thanks to goals from William Troost-Ekong and Akor Adams, ensured they remain in the hunt, but an expectant crowd in Uyo brings more pressure.
“We must win and nothing more,” Chelle said before acknowledging the mental challenge. “We want to go to the World Cup. I am very happy, very excited. Sometimes, we may be a little nervous.”
Follow all the build-up, team news and updates from Nigeria v Benin, South Africa v Rwanda and a gripping conclusion to Group C in CAF qualification:
Nigeria v Benin predicted line-ups
Nigeria XI: Nwabali; Fredrick, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Ndidi, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Simon; Osimhen, Arokodare
Benin XI: Dandjinou; Ouorou, Verdon, Tijani, Roche; D'Almeida, Imourane; Dossou, Dokou, Hountondji; Mounie
How can Nigeria qualify for World Cup 2026?
South Africa were deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player, when Teboho Mokoena played during their win over Lesotho in March, which keeps alive Nigeria’s hopes.
If Nigeria win 2-1, then the Super Eagles and Benin will have identical records and force Fifa’s regulations over disciplinary records (accumulation of yellow and red cards) to separate them in the group.
South Africa can take top spot if they beat Rwanda and Benin lose, while a Benin draw and a South Africa win by two or more goals will also see Hugo Broos' side advance.
Nigeria need to win either 1-0, or by a two-goal margin, and then wait for a favour from Rwanda to avoid defeat to South Africa.
The runners-up standings, to determine who enters the play-offs, will be calculated without results against sides who finish bottom in each group, after the withdrawal of Eritrea from Group E.
Nigeria battle Benin and South Africa host Rwanda to conclude CAF World Cup qualifying
Good afternoon and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of CAF qualifying for the World Cup 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.
Nigeria host Benin and South Africa entertain Rwanda in the final games of a thrilling Group C.
The Super Eagles have struggled under Eric Chelle, but not all hope is lost ahead of the final game, with automatic qualification and a route via the play-offs up for grabs.
Follow along for the team news and build-up to an exciting round of games.
