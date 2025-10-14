Is Nigeria v Benin on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup 2026 qualifier
The Super Eagles face a must-win match in the battle to progress to the World Cup 2026 in USA, Canada and Mexico
Nigeria take on Group C leaders Benin in a crunch World Cup 2026 qualifier, with South Africa also battling for progression to next summer’s tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
The Super Eagles are on the outside for now, in third behind second-place South Africa, with the runners-up in CAF’s World Cup qualifying still holding a chance of progression through the play-offs.
Only the four best group runners-up will progress, with a play-off round to then determine who features in the inter-confederation play-offs.
Eric Chelle’s side beat Lesotho last time out, with William Troost-Ekong and Akor Adams scoring to secure the points and retaining hope entering the final game.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Nigeria v Benin?
Nigeria’s crucial World Cup qualifying clash against Benin kicks off at 5pm BST on Tuesday 14 October at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via the Fifa+ streaming service.
How can Nigeria qualify?
South Africa were deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player, when Teboho Mokoena played during their win over Lesotho in March, which keeps alive Nigeria’s hopes.
If Nigeria win 2-1, then the Super Eagles and Benin will have identical records and force Fifa’s regulations over disciplinary records (accumulation of yellow and red cards) to separate them in the group.
South Africa can take top spot if they beat Rwanda and Benin lose, while a Benin draw and a South Africa win by two or more goals will also see Hugo Broos' side advance.
Nigeria need to win either 1-0, or by a two-goal margin, and then wait for a favour from Rwanda to avoid defeat to South Africa.
The runners-up standings, to determine who enters the play-offs, will be calculated without results against sides who finish bottom in each group, after the withdrawal of Eritrea from Group E.
Team news
Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is suspended and will miss the game, while Ola Aina remains out injured.
Victor Osimhen will lead the line for the Super Eagles, while Benin will look to Steve Mounie and Jodel Dossou in attack.
Predicted line-ups
Nigeria XI: Nwabali; Fredrick, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Ndidi, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Simon; Osimhen, Arokodare
Benin XI: Dandjinou; Ouorou, Verdon, Tijani, Roche; D'Almeida, Imourane; Dossou, Dokou, Hountondji; Mounie
