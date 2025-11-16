Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigeria and DR Congo look to keep their World Cup dreams alive as they meet for the chance to go through to the intercontinental play-offs next year.

Victor Osimhen and Chidera Juke were the extra-time heroes for Nigeria as the Super Eagles booked a place in the CAF play-off final with a 4-1 win over Gabon on Thursday.

DR Congo then defeated a talented Cameroon side 1-0 in the other semi-final as Chancel Mbemba’s dramatic winner in stoppage time knocked out the five-time African champions.

DR Congo have only played in the World Cup once in 1974, when the country was called Zaire, while Nigeria are looking to return to the World Cup for the first time since 2018.

The winners of the CAF play-off final, to be held in the Moroccan capital Rabat, will advance to March’s inter-continental play-offs, joining the likes of Bolivia and New Caledonia.

When is Nigeria vs DR Congo?

The match will kick off at 7pm GMT (UK time) on Sunday 16 November.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via the Fifa+ streaming service.

What is the team news?

Nigeria boss Eric Chelle has close to a full-strength squad available, welcoming Ademola Lookman back from suspension to join Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze in attack. The only injury involving the Super Eagles regards Ola Aina, who has been out for a couple of months.

DR Congo will continue to bemoan the absence of Yoane Wissa, though their attacking threat isn’t exactly non-existent with Cedric Bakambu up top, who is two goals shy of the nation’s all-time record holder Dieumerci Mbokani. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, relatively fresh off changing allegiances from England back in August, will also be expected to start.