( AFP via Getty Images )

Nigeria stand between host nation Morocco and a dream Africa Cup of Nations on home soil as the tournament favourites prepare to batten down the hatches against the free-scoring Super Eagles.

The Atlas Lions have looked formidable and booked their place in the last four by breezing past five-time winners Cameroon, with Afcon top scorer Brahim Diaz making it five goals in as many games for him.

Nigeria will be the latest to step into the partisan cauldron of Rabat’s Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, but the home crowd could well be left stunned if Eric Chelle’s stacked attack is firing on all cylinders, with the trio of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams boasting nine goals between them this Afcon.

The winner of the tie will set up a final clash with either Egypt or Senegal on the weekend, who are facing off in the first semi-final.

Follow all the action from Nigeria v Morocco in our live blog below: