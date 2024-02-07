(REUTERS)

Nigeria take on South Africa in the first Africa Cup of Nations semi-final this evening in what promises to be a barnstorming clash at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

Both teams have been defensively solid throughout the tournament with Nigeria only conceding one goal on their route to the final four - in their opening game against Equatorial Guinea - having kept four clean sheets in a row. That feat was matched by South Africa in their penalty shootout victory over Cape Verde after Bafana Bafana had held their opponents to a goalless draw to also record a fourth straight clean sheet.

The Super Eagles, who have been short on goals in this tournament, edged past Angola in their quarter-final thanks to Ademola Lookman’s first half strike. It was the only goal of the game and the third time in this tournament that Nigeria have won 1-0.

Only once since the last time Nigeria won the title, which was over a decade ago, have they reached this stage of the competition. They have lost five of their last six Afcon semi-final matches but that is nothing in comparison to South Africa who last reached the final four in 2000.

