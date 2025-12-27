Nigeria v Tunisia live: Team news as Super Eagles continue Afcon 2025 with tough test in Morocco
The top two in Group C at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations meet in a showdown in Fez
Nigeria resume their Africa Cup of Nations campaign tonight with a crucial Group clash against Tunisia in Fez, Morocco.
The Super Eagles began their Afcon 2025 journey with a narrow 2–1 victory over Tanzania, showing flashes of quality en route to their win. Ademola Lookman found the net to get Nigeria up and running, while Victor Osimhen endured a frustrating evening in front of goal as they squandered several clear chances that could have put the game to bed earlier.
Tunisia also enjoyed a positive start to the tournament, overcoming Uganda 3-1 in Rabat. Copenhagen’s Elias Achouri was the standout performer, scoring twice to set the tone for the Carthage Eagles’ campaign.
With both teams already off the mark, tonight’s match carries added significance. A win for either Nigeria or Tunisia would secure qualification for the knockout stages, raising the stakes for what promises to be a competitive encounter. Follow all the action below.
Nigeria v Tunisia
Confirmed line-ups will be dropping shortly...
Team news
Nigeria have no fresh injury worries after their opening win. Tunisia’s Hazem Mastouri came off during their first game but is fit to start once more.
