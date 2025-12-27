Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Nigeria v Tunisia live: Team news as Super Eagles continue Afcon 2025 with tough test in Morocco

The top two in Group C at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations meet in a showdown in Fez

2025 AFCON: Egypt begins its bid to win tournament Mohamed Salah

Nigeria resume their Africa Cup of Nations campaign tonight with a crucial Group clash against Tunisia in Fez, Morocco.

The Super Eagles began their Afcon 2025 journey with a narrow 2–1 victory over Tanzania, showing flashes of quality en route to their win. Ademola Lookman found the net to get Nigeria up and running, while Victor Osimhen endured a frustrating evening in front of goal as they squandered several clear chances that could have put the game to bed earlier.

Tunisia also enjoyed a positive start to the tournament, overcoming Uganda 3-1 in Rabat. Copenhagen’s Elias Achouri was the standout performer, scoring twice to set the tone for the Carthage Eagles’ campaign.

With both teams already off the mark, tonight’s match carries added significance. A win for either Nigeria or Tunisia would secure qualification for the knockout stages, raising the stakes for what promises to be a competitive encounter. Follow all the action below.

Nigeria v Tunisia

Confirmed line-ups will be dropping shortly...

Fez Stadium is pictured prior the Africa Cup of Nations Group C match between Nigeria and Tunisia
Fez Stadium is pictured prior the Africa Cup of Nations Group C match between Nigeria and Tunisia (AFP via Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere27 December 2025 18:54

Team news

Nigeria have no fresh injury worries after their opening win. Tunisia’s Hazem Mastouri came off during their first game but is fit to start once more.

Lawrence Ostlere27 December 2025 18:38

Nigeria v Tunisia

Tunisia also got off to a winning start after seeing off Uganda 3-1 in Rabat. Copenhagen forward Elias Achouri scored twice to ensure an ideal start.

Victory here for either side would book their place in the knockout stages.

Tunisia's Elias Achouri celebrates after scoring against Uganda
Tunisia's Elias Achouri celebrates after scoring against Uganda (AFP via Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere27 December 2025 18:24

Nigeria v Tunisia

Nigeria continue their Africa Cup of Nations campaign tonight against Tunisia in Fez, Morocco.

The Super Eagles edged past Tanzania 2-1 in their Afcon 2025 opener as Ademola Lookman got on the scoresheet, but star striker Victor Osimhen failed to shine as Nigeria wasted several good chances to add to their tally.

Lawrence Ostlere27 December 2025 18:11

Nigeria v Tunisia

Welcome along to live coverage as Nigeria and Tunisia clash at the top of Group C tonight, meeting in Morocco.

Lawrence Ostlere27 December 2025 16:08

