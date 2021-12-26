Norwich vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action live from Carrow Road
Follow all the action as Norwich City host Arsenal in the Premier League on Boxing Day.
Dean Smith’s squad has been depleted by injuries and illness, with the Norwich head coach raising concerns over the welfare of his players earlier this week and condemning the fixture schedule as “lunacy”. Norwich’s previous match against West Ham was postponed but the Canaries are still dealing with a host of absences and have lost their last three league games in succession. They remain just three points adrift of safety, though, and have still been an improved force since Smith took charge, despite such difficult circumstances.
It will require a huge upset if they are to take any points off Arsenal, though. Mikel Arteta’s side have been in fine form, with three consecutive league wins propelling the Gunners back into the top four before a midweek thrashing of Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals helped to sustain that momentum. Although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains acrimoniously sidelined, Arsenal have thrived in his absence and have relatively few absences to contend with in comparison to the Canaries. Follow all the latest updates below:
Norwich host Arsenal on Boxing Day
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Norwich host Arsenal in the Premier League.
Dean Smith is still contending with several absences after a serious outbreak of Covid within his squad that caused the Canaries’ fixture against West Ham to be postponed last weekend. Norwich will now play twice in the space of 48 hours, starting with Arsenal this afternoon, with Smith condemning the schedule as “lunacy”.
Meanwhile, Arsenal arrive at Carrow Road in fine form, having won three league games in succession to move back inside the top four while a midweek thrashing of Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals only increased the positive sense of momentum at the club.
