Liveupdated1640525052

Norwich vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Follow all the action live from Carrow Road

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 26 December 2021 13:24
Comments
Match Preview: Norwich vs Arsenal on 26/12/2021

Follow all the action as Norwich City host Arsenal in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Dean Smith’s squad has been depleted by injuries and illness, with the Norwich head coach raising concerns over the welfare of his players earlier this week and condemning the fixture schedule as “lunacy”. Norwich’s previous match against West Ham was postponed but the Canaries are still dealing with a host of absences and have lost their last three league games in succession. They remain just three points adrift of safety, though, and have still been an improved force since Smith took charge, despite such difficult circumstances.

It will require a huge upset if they are to take any points off Arsenal, though. Mikel Arteta’s side have been in fine form, with three consecutive league wins propelling the Gunners back into the top four before a midweek thrashing of Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals helped to sustain that momentum. Although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains acrimoniously sidelined, Arsenal have thrived in his absence and have relatively few absences to contend with in comparison to the Canaries. Follow all the latest updates below:

1640516680

Norwich host Arsenal on Boxing Day

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Norwich host Arsenal in the Premier League.

Dean Smith is still contending with several absences after a serious outbreak of Covid within his squad that caused the Canaries’ fixture against West Ham to be postponed last weekend. Norwich will now play twice in the space of 48 hours, starting with Arsenal this afternoon, with Smith condemning the schedule as “lunacy”.

Meanwhile, Arsenal arrive at Carrow Road in fine form, having won three league games in succession to move back inside the top four while a midweek thrashing of Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals only increased the positive sense of momentum at the club.

Tom Kershaw26 December 2021 11:04

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in