Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers
First Half ends, Norwich City 0, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers
Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers
Callum Doyle (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers
Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers
Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Callum Brittain.
Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers
Delay in match because of an injury Aynsley Pears (Blackburn Rovers).
Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers
Attempt blocked. Josh Sargent (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja Sainz.
