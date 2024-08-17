Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1723906384

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Carrow Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 17 August 2024 13:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1723906318

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers

First Half ends, Norwich City 0, Blackburn Rovers 1.

17 August 2024 15:51
1723906271

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

17 August 2024 15:51
1723906134

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers

Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

17 August 2024 15:48
1723906047

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers

Callum Doyle (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

17 August 2024 15:47
1723906041

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers

Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

17 August 2024 15:47
1723905985

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers

Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17 August 2024 15:46
1723905889

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Callum Brittain.

17 August 2024 15:44
1723905865

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

17 August 2024 15:44
1723905633

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers

Delay in match because of an injury Aynsley Pears (Blackburn Rovers).

17 August 2024 15:40
1723905569

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt blocked. Josh Sargent (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja Sainz.

17 August 2024 15:39

