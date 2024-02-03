Norwich City vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Carrow Road
Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Coventry City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Foul by Jack Stacey (Norwich City).
Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja Sainz.
Attempt missed. Haji Wright (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Victor Torp.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.
Offside, Norwich City. Borja Sainz is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Christian Fassnacht (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Sargent.
Attempt blocked. Josh Sargent (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Liam Kitching.
Attempt blocked. Josh Sargent (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
