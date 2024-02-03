Jump to content

Liveupdated1706973067

Norwich City vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Carrow Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 03 February 2024 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Coventry City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1706972989

Norwich City vs Coventry City

Foul by Jack Stacey (Norwich City).

3 February 2024 15:09
1706972986

Norwich City vs Coventry City

Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3 February 2024 15:09
1706972981

Norwich City vs Coventry City

Attempt blocked. Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja Sainz.

3 February 2024 15:09
1706972912

Norwich City vs Coventry City

Attempt missed. Haji Wright (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Victor Torp.

3 February 2024 15:08
1706972806

Norwich City vs Coventry City

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.

3 February 2024 15:06
1706972768

Norwich City vs Coventry City

Offside, Norwich City. Borja Sainz is caught offside.

3 February 2024 15:06
1706972765

Norwich City vs Coventry City

Attempt missed. Christian Fassnacht (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Sargent.

3 February 2024 15:06
1706972758

Norwich City vs Coventry City

Attempt blocked. Josh Sargent (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

3 February 2024 15:05
1706972708

Norwich City vs Coventry City

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Liam Kitching.

3 February 2024 15:05
1706972601

Norwich City vs Coventry City

Attempt blocked. Josh Sargent (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

3 February 2024 15:03

